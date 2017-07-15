State election is coming, but we're not sure who to vote for

Gympie region residents are not sure who they will vote for at the next state election.

A STATE election is on the horizon but almost half of Gympie region residents don't know who they will vote for.

According to a random phone poll of 100 people by The Gympie Times, 49% of respondents have not made up their minds on who will get their vote in the next state election.

Of those who had, the LNP was most popular with 23%, then Labor (13%), One Nation (6%) and the Greens (5%).

Who we've decided to vote for in the State election. Contributed

The results show some uncertainty about sticking withthe status quo, with more people saying they traditionally supported the LNP (32%) than had committed to voting for the party again.

Labor was in a similar boat, with 19% saying they usually supported the party but only 13% were ready to vote for it.

Plenty of room remains for parties to take the lead, with 35% of people traditionally swing voters and voting based on the party that presented the best policies.

Who we traditionally support in State elections. Contributed

Among the feedback:

* "I'm finding I don't really like what either Labor or the LNP has to say."

* "I really like what Tony Perrett's been doing."

* "One Nation, absolutely. The only people who are honest at the moment."

* "I don't mind Tony Perrett, but I think back to the last Coalition government and it was just a shambles."