State election is coming, but we're not sure who to vote for

A STATE election is on the horizon but almost half of Gympie region residents don't know who they will vote for.
According to a random phone poll of 100 people by The Gympie Times, 49% of respondents have not made up their minds on who will get their vote in the next state election.
Of those who had, the LNP was most popular with 23%, then Labor (13%), One Nation (6%) and the Greens (5%).
The results show some uncertainty about sticking withthe status quo, with more people saying they traditionally supported the LNP (32%) than had committed to voting for the party again.
Labor was in a similar boat, with 19% saying they usually supported the party but only 13% were ready to vote for it.
Plenty of room remains for parties to take the lead, with 35% of people traditionally swing voters and voting based on the party that presented the best policies.
Among the feedback:
* "I'm finding I don't really like what either Labor or the LNP has to say."
* "I really like what Tony Perrett's been doing."
* "One Nation, absolutely. The only people who are honest at the moment."
* "I don't mind Tony Perrett, but I think back to the last Coalition government and it was just a shambles."