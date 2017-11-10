State delivers verdict on funding for delayed Rattler

SECURE: State Government funding for the Mary Valley Rattler revival will not be affected by delays to the project.

DELAYS on the Mary Valley Rattler will not jeopardise State Government funding for the project, a spokeswoman for the Deputy Premier has said.

While the project's return date has been set back until at least March, the spokeswoman said there were no concerns over the project's funding under the first round of Works for Queensland, which required projects to be completed by November 30.

"The part of the project that we have funded has been completed," the spokeswoman said.

A total of $5.9 million had been allocated to the region in the first round of Works for Queensland for a number of projects.

At the moment, $3.45 million of that money has been allocated by the State Government, with the remainder to be fully acquitted after the November 30 cut-off.

The Mary Valley Rattler received $4.7 million of that funding. Gympie Regional Council has told the State Government all works in the first round will be completed on schedule.

The remainder of the Rattler's infrastructure work has been delayed after several more bridge components than first identified in the consultant's were found to be in need of replacement.

It is not yet known what the cost of the extra work will be.

A council press release said the council would review the report to determine if any actions needed to be taken.

About 70% of the revitalisation work will be completed by the end of next month, and six of the 13 bridges between Gympie and Amamoor will have been repaired.

Work on the historic station is also expected to be finished by December, as well as a new platform at Amamoor and maintenance at Dagun Station.