State crackdown on dodgy councils could rebuild lost trust

Gympie regional council Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, DAn Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane (who has since retired and been replaced with new councillor Bob Fredman), Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht

THE Queensland Government will push for tough new laws dealing with local councils next week as it attempts to deal with growing council corruption claims in southeast Queensland.

It will seek powers to suspend or dismiss mayors and councillors who face serious integrity charges.

While Gympie council reporter Scott Kovacevic concurs with the LGAQ's objection to this plan, it's hard to dispute the assertion that the reputation of that tier of government is in tatters.

Councils too, unsurprisingly, are opposed.

While people distrust, they will question, accuse, criticise, poke and jump at shadows; and it's hard to get much done when you have to keep stopping to throw stones at barking dogs.

While some might argue that the recent string of charges and dismissals is evidence that the existing system of checks and balances works, convincing a suspicious, annoyed public that that is good enough won't be easy.

Though there has been no question of corruption within Gympie Regional Council, there has been plenty of distrust - and that is what lies at the heart of this broader issue.

The State Government wants two things: the authority to automatically suspend any mayor or councillor charged with a serious integrity offence, and the Local Government Minister given the power to dismiss or suspend a council, councillor or mayor in the public interest.

Their pursuit of these changes will be an interesting debate.

The changes will be included in the Belcarra Bill currently before the House.