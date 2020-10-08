Menu
Clive Palmer has called on the state government to help Queensland Nickel get access to the Port of Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Politics

State cops spray over port deal

Caitlan Charles
8th Oct 2020 10:47 AM
CLIVE Palmer has accused the state government of stifling job creation in Townsville by stalling Queensland Nickel's access to the Port of Townsville

Mr Palmer (pictured) has been in negotiations with the port to restart his Yabulu refinery imports, but the billionaire has claimed the state government is getting in the way of a solution. It is a claim the state government denies.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the port was working in good faith with Palmer-owned Queensland Nickel and was ready to negotiate an agreement. "If the Queensland Labor government was serious about jobs it should allow Queensland Nickel access to the Port of Townsville," Mr Palmer said.

The mining magnate is seeking the same terms and conditions for a new lease that it had operated previously.

Mr Bailey said it was up to Mr Palmer and his business to negotiate an agreement with the port.

clive palmer queensland election 2020 queensland politics trade united australia party

