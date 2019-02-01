State championship headed to Gympie this weekend

Gympie will be the capital of indoor bowls this weekend.

Gympie will be the capital of indoor bowls this weekend. Luke Simmonds

INDOOR bowls: The best bowlers from across the state will descend on Gympie today for the Queensland Indoor Bowls Restricted Rinks competition.

About 132 players are expected today and tomorrow.

This is not the first time the Gold City has held this comp but it is the first time it has been played in summer in Gympie.

ROLL UP: Phyllis Kerr will be part of the Gympie team playing in the Queensland Indoor Bowls Restricted Rinks comp. LEEROY TODD

With the high temperatures, the hot conditions will be a factor for the bowlers.

"It will be hot on the weekend and the players will need to adapt their game to the heat,” Gympie and Districts Indoor Bowls Association secretary Phyllis Kerr said.

The comp will be held at Gympie and District Indoor Bowls Association tomorrow and Sunday from 9.30am on both days.