'State candidates must stand up against Mayor, CEO'

A letter to the editor by Kathy Little Walker:

THIS is a challenge to all State candidates - to be real people.

Use your own brain and heart and stop following the mob. Rob Pyne MP did and is greatly admired by honest citizens for his courage.

Stop the rot this act has caused since 2009 - be independent thinkers. Both major parties have tampered with this Act to such extremes we are living in a Cold War country, controlled.

An LGAQ advised State Gov. Local Councils traumatise staff and residents with red tape, policy, injustice.

Councillors, lacking good governance, why? Fear or too close to bosses?

Powerful Mayor and Powerful CEO.

The Almighty Powerful. Power gone to their heads. These 'powerful' ones, I believe, in their dreams, they are 'god like' creatures. Only strong minded councillors have escaped.

Members of all political parties and Independents, you know changes to this Act are long overdue, by damage caused.

Where there is smoke, there's fire. We are asking you to promise changes and commit.

Kathy Little Walker with QLGRA president Colin Hewitt outside the Gympie Regional Council chambers Scott Kovacevic

By Committing to change the Local Government Act, resulting in a return to a humane, community-run council, you can fix this.

The careless, hopeful candidate, who avoids committing to changing the Act, might as well forfeit now as this is the major issue for all communities.

Excuses won't work anymore - if you are elected, you do have a choice.

We are desperate for a return to normal life, sick of watching our regions suffer.

Enough is enough. Widgee Engineering/Council cruel fiasco is typical of what I am saying.

The ears are out listening for any Independents or party members, who commit to this before the next State Election. This is a Local Council page issue.

Gympie town hall Craig Warhurst

An ICAC or Royal Commission will happen very soon if this Act is not reviewed. Get off your high horses, remember you are no different to any of us. We pay your wages. You wreck our lives, you will lose that payment.

The revolt has started all over Queensland, first big fish is Ipswich and any connected to that esteemed ex Mayor and his colleagues. Google photos and see.

The CCC is acting.

The machinery will chug harder and faster now. It is criminal how Local Governments use ratepayers' funds, without consent. No, elected councillors do not get a blank cheque book.

The CCC is looking at every Council now.

The sigh of relief can be heard all over the State. At last. Rewrite that Act, candidates.

Ditch that LGAQ organisation.

Return to humane government because by God, it has gone the other way.

We, the public, are watching now. Never will we be fooled again.

Kathy Little Walker,

Gympie