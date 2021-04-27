State bans school banking program

Queensland has become the latest state to ban the Commonwealth Bank's school banking program following a scathing review by the corporate regulator.

The state's Education Minister Grace Grace said the decades-long Dollarmites program failed to provide financial literacy to students and wouldn't be renewed when the contract expired in July.

The call to end the 50-year initiative from the major bank follows the program being banned in Victoria in the wake of the review from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

"The ASIC report demonstrated that there was little value in the program and often the true intention of the program wasn't disclosed," Ms Grace said.

"There wasn't a terrible amount of financial education that was taking place, so based on that extensive report and based on research of my department and also based on stakeholder consultation we've decided that at the end of the contract term, which is July this year, we will not be renewing that program."

Commonwealth Bank has run the Dollarmites program for decades in Australia.

In December, the corporate regulator slammed the Commonwealth Bank's program as little more than a marketing tactic to build brand loyalty to vulnerable customers under the age of 18.

"Young children are vulnerable consumers and are exposed to sophisticated advertising and marketing tactics by school banking program providers," ASIC said in its findings.

"School banking program providers fail to effectively disclose that a strategic objective of these programs is customer acquisition."

It also found schools were incentivised by banks by additional funding if the respective primary or high school offered the bank's savings program.

According to the regulator, schools received $1.3m in commission payments for using school banking programs.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the program offered little value to Queensland students. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jono Searle

Ms Grace also revealed Bendigo Bank would not go ahead with its own version of the school banking program.

The corporate watchdog's survey found 68 per cent of parents were concerned about banks creating marketing material that targeted children.

It also showed 61 per cent of respondents believed it was just a tactic for the bank to attract new customers.

ASIC's report found 63 per cent of schools in Australia offered banking programs, with more than 90 per cent of those signed up to CBA's Dollarmites program.

A child under 12 with a Youthsaver account automatically joins the Dollarmites Club.

Consumer advocacy group Choice applauded Queensland joining Victoria in ending the school finance program and called on other states and territories to do that same.

"It's time to get Dollarmites out of all schools across Australia. Dollarmites is a corporate marketing exercise disguised as financial education," the organisation's banking expert Patrick Veyret said.

"Commonwealth Bank has had a free ride in our schools for over 90 years, signing up customers for life and all the debt that comes with it. Commonwealth Bank should cut their losses, dump the Dollarmites and donate to independent financial education programs instead."

The major lender said it was disappointed with the Queensland government's decision, insisting the ban will impact "thousands of children, families, school communities and volunteers".

"We engaged constructively with the ASIC review and have been refining our program in response to its findings, with submissions from communities, schools and individuals right across the country showing significant support for school banking," a Commonwealth Bank spokesperson said in a statement to NCA NewsWire.

"Our program reinforces the importance of regular savings for more than 24,000 students across nearly 600 Queensland schools that volunteer to participate annually."

Originally published as State bans school banking program