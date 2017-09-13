State appears to have offered Rattler a case against reality

THE State Government did not need to see the Rattler business case before granting $4.7 million for work on the project, and perhaps this may be a good thing because it seems to be a document with financial details the council could not possibly live up to.

Fully aware hindsight is wonderful, looking back at the case, prepared with input from no less than three state departments, it seems some figures were plucked from thin air. Fixing the bridges, for example, is estimated in the case to cost $897,000.

According to the tender, the real cost was $3.3 million.

Similarly, it suggests the entire project could be up and running using steel sleepers for $10.3 million, or with timber for a total $7.25 million.

We now know the real cost to get it running with timber sleepers (replacing only a third, not the entire track) is actually $12.5 million.

Sure, the report was written last year and costs have gone up - but does a 257% increase on the bridge cost alone sound like a feasible rise?

And while the report says timber sleepers are 'too great a risk', is it a judgment which should really be trusted when some of the figures appear to have come from a reality with 60m tall dancing rabbits and a green moon?

It's no wonder the public are confused over the cost; it seems the State might not have known it either.