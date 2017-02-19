Startups get a leg up in Gympie region

A new program being launch on Wednesday will offer help to Startups in the Gympie region.

ENTREPRENEURS and innovators in the Gympie region will benefit from an innovative program being launched next Wednesday at the Gympie RSL from 7am.

Startup Gympie Region is a 12 month program of workshops, networking events and information sessions delivered throughout the region, targeted at supporting the startup and growth of high potential new business as well as assisting established businesses to grow and develop.

All events and activities included in Startup Gympie Region program are aimed at building a strong network of growth oriented startup businesses.

The program is being offered as a result of the Gympie Regional Council's successful funding application through the Queensland Government Advance Queensland initiative through the identification of opportunities to develop a startup ecosystem to support the creation and growth of high potential new businesses.

This reflects the increased emphasis on startup businesses from the Queensland Government through the Advance Queensland initiative, which seeks to harness innovation to strengthen and diversify the economy, and create new jobs.

Developing an innovative region requires an understanding and support network for activities throughout each phase of the innovation lifecycle from idea conception, through to development and commercialisation. The project has identified two core programs - developing startups and developing SMEs (Small to Medium Enterprises) with growth potential.

The program of events includes Meet the Entrepreneur series of networking events featuring successful entrepreneurs from the Gympie region, skills workshops aimed at developing the personal and professional skills of startup entrepreneurs and an Innovation Masterclass series of workshops to target growth.

Startup businesses are increasingly recognised as key contributors to creating employment opportunities and - on occasions - new industries.

The startup movement in Queensland is growing momentum, with significant startup communities developing in regions from the Gold Coast and Toowoomba to Townsville and Cairns. The Startup Gympie Region program of events provides exciting opportunities for a wide range of businesses in all industries and has the ability to take these businesses to the next level and create future opportunities for our region.

All interested business operators or people considering establishing a business are encouraged to register to attend the breakfast launch of the Startup Gympie Region program, Wednesday 22 February from 7am.

Contact 1300 307 800 or email economicdevelopment@gympie.qld.gov.au.

For more information please visit gympie.qld.gov.au/business.