Starting uni in Year 12 no problem for these Nash go-getters

James Nash State High students who graduated from their first uni subject this year, with principal Jackson Dodd.

YEAR 12 student Charlotte O’Toole says the best thing about starting uni in Year 12 is the

sense of calm she feels heading into her first year of tertiary studies.

Charlotte, who received a High Distinction for her COR109 class at the University of the

Sunshine Coast, says the challenge of juggling uni with school work pays off quickly.

“The USC HeadStart program was about learning the university lifestyle and getting some

insight into how it’ll be for me next year when I go,” she said.

“It was really valuable getting an early start into university habits, study skills and the whole

community.

“I had to learn to balance my social life, study and work whilst making sure to take care of

myself”.

James Nash State High School principal Jackson Dodd said the school’s partnership with

USC via the HeadStart program, which introduces students to one university subject in their

final year of senior studies, is invaluable to a successful uni career.

Charlotte O'Toole from James Nash State High

“We’ve seen close to forty of our senior students start the HeadStart program in 2020, with

almost half of our students achieving a Distinction or higher grade,” Mr Dodd said.

“This is testament to the fact that high school students can and will achieve highly in tertiary

studies when given the opportunity.

“We’re really proud to have forged a close partnership with USC that allows our students to

choose everything from entry-level science, research and psychology subjects while

completing their QCE.

“The feedback we get is that they are much less apprehensive about entering their first year

of Uni after finishing school – they know what to expect”.

USC Pro Vice-Chancellor (Engagement) Professor Joanne Scott congratulated the James

Nash State High School students on their achievements in USC’s HeadStart program, which

gives high school students the skills and experience needed to start their university journey

earlier.

“’It is exciting to see so many students from James Nash State High School have embraced

this opportunity this year,” she said. “They should be commended on their commitment to

their studies and we look forward to welcoming them to USC and supporting them further in

their education.

“HeadStart gives students a taste of university life, allowing them to study alongside other

USC students to prepare for their future studies while working towards a USC degree.

James Nash State High School Captains for 2020: (from Left) Joesph Greer, Dillyn Blackburn, Lillianne Chambers and Noah Strachan.

They gain the confidence, knowledge and skills to make them university-ready from

the moment they graduate from high school.”