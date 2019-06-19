Star’s ‘vapid’ reality TV show axed

Lindsay Lohan's MTV reality show will not be back for a second season and it seems the star's Mykonos nightclub, which serves as the setting for the show, is also closed.

Page Six exclusively reported that Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which followed staff of the club's daily lives, had been canned. The club - which opened in May 2018 - also appears to have shut its doors.

The show premiered on MTV in January to decent ratings but viewership plummeted over the 12-episode first season amid less-than-stellar reviews including one from The Hollywood Reporter which called it "vapid and tedious".

"There was a renewal idea that producers hoped would perk it up for a second season," said a source close to the production. "It would be turned into a show about Lindsay and (her mother) Dina and (sister) Ali, (but) that wasn't going to happen."

The show didn't have "enough drama," the source added. "They wanted 'breakdowns.' That's not where (Lohan) is at with her life anymore. Their personal business doesn't need to be aired on television; it's already in the papers anyway."

Another source close to the network said it's still trying to salvage the show.

Meanwhile, a phone number listed for the Mykonos club on TripAdvisor wasn't working when Page Six attempted to call.

Another number listed on the club's website connected to Lohan Nightclub in Athens.

A source told us of the apparently defunct Mykonos club: "A friend had reservations this week, and the club just called and said that they will not be opening this season."

Lindsay Lohan's Beach House is no more.

Another source vacationing in Greece last month told us that the club wasn't open then, either.

"The locals said it was a waste (of time to go)," said the vacationer.

A social media commenter posted last month of the Mykonos club: "They advertised being open for (the) summer season, specifically late May. We drove past and it's literally (deserted) … The Lohan sign is stripped off."

A Lohan rep confirmed that "she is not doing another season" of the show.

MTV didn't comment.

