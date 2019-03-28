Stars turn out for 2019 Gympie Muster launch

MUSTER AMBASSADOR: Musician Felicity Urquhart said she was looking forward to the 2019 Gympie Muster in August at Amamoor Creek State Forest.

Troy Jegers

AUSTRALIAN country music royalty Kasey Chambers, The McClymonts and James Blundell are the first of 100 artists to be announced for this year's Gympie Muster, which will take place on August 22-25.

Music fans will be happy to find more festival favourites in Luke O'Shea and Felicity Urquhart, who was in town today to add some star power to the launch held at Soma Soma.

Also among this year's line-up will be rock legends Tex Perkins and former INXS songwriter Andrew Farriss, who is making his country debut.

Program co-ordinator Emily Murphy said this year's line-up upholds the Muster's 38-year tradition of true, grass-roots country favourites coupled with an exciting element of discovery across a broader range of genres.

"Musicians like Kasey Chambers, The McClymonts and James Blundell have real history with the Muster and are a special part of our extended family of artists who regularly return as crowd favourites,” Miss Murphy said.

"Muster-goers also love the element of surprise and discovery that Muster brings, so we have Tex and Andrew Farriss, as well as incredible young Australian blues artist Caiti Baker and James Ellis and the Jealous Guys, one of Melbourne's best-loved country and honky tonk bands, to name a few.”

Miss Murphy said this year's Muster will be bigger and better then ever.

"I'm new to the Muster and will be bringing my own special flare to it,” she said.

"I've been very cognisant of being respectful and honouring all of those that have gone before me as well as bringing my passion and things that I am interested in to the Muster.

"Throw in intimate songwriter sessions, an all-star guitar-shredding jam, line and rock'n'roll dancing, instrument workshops and some surprise collaborations, and you begin to understand why the Muster is a diverse and unique program that simply can't be experienced anywhere else.”

Announced as the 2019 Gympie Muster Ambassador, eight-times Golden Guitar winner, Felicity recalled her first taste of "Muster magic”.

"I remember my first ever Muster experience 27 years ago like it was yesterday. I was a high school girl from Tamworth making the road trip with family and even as the first tent peg was hammered in the ground we knew were with kindred spirits,” she said.

"Surrounded by laughter, new faces, stories, music and mateship, I took my first walk to main stage and looking down the hill I knew then and there I wanted to be part of the magic for years to come.

"It is a family friendly festival which has given back to charities and launched so many careers in country music. Over the decades the Muster keeps evolving and this year a new chapter begins.”

The Muster has raised more than $15 million for charities Australia-wide since its inception.

For more information on the Gympie Music Muster visit www.muster.com.au/