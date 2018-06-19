Stars to watch for the junior touch grand finals

IF THE semi-finals are anything to go by, Wednesday's three grand finals will be an exciting end to the season.

The 10-12 pool A clash will have Jones Hill 3 who come off a dominating win, taking on St Pats Lightning who had a nail-biting victory.

Gympie Touch junior coordinator and administrator Kym Waugh said Jones Hill met the table leaders, undefeated One Mile and it was an underdog victory.

"Jones Hill won 3-2, it was a close game but it just shows how much the kids have been improving over season,” she said.

Ben Chubb. LEEROY TODD

"It was a surprise but it was nice the underdogs have come through.”

Lightning had their supporters on the edge of their seat as their game went into extra time.

The side was not going to be defeated and clenched a 4-3 victory over Jones Hill 2.

With two equally competitive sides in the final, both sides have some young guns to look out for.

Aiden Whiteman. LEEROY TODD

"Jones Hill player to watch will be sprinter Wyatt Delisser. He scores a lot of tries and once he sees that try line he just goes for it,” Touch junior admin Jo Rogers said.

"Lightning's brother-sister duo Moondara and Kaleb Mason work well together and will be making sure to get their side over the line.”

In Pool B it was St Pats Thunder who broke through United's defence, winning 6-2 and will be looking to continue their form against Go West 2.

Go West 2 had a similar semi-finals experience defeating Go West 1 7-1.

With an even matched grand final, there are plenty of star players to get their side home.

Kaleb Mason. LEEROY TODD

"Thunders rep players Ben Chubb and Eon Fleming will be the ones in the team to keep an eye on,” Rogers said.

"They are good team players which will work together to strengthen their side.

"Go West 2 will have Aiden Whiteman and Hayden Corbet who will be leading the charge.”

The 10 to 12-year-olds are not the only ones bringing the entertainment, the 8 to 9-year-old sides have some future talent to keep an eye on.

Jackson Blackwood. LEEROY TODD

It could have gone either way in the the St Pats and One Mile South South clash but St Pats just got over the line winning 6-4.

The talented Team Spirit side took the other grand final spot and were unstoppable in their 7-2 defeat of Westies.

"Team Spirits player Jackson Blackwood is a go-getter and doesn't like losing,” Rogers said.

"He likes to do what he can to help get his team a victory and will be giving it his all.

"Don't let St Pats Evie Finger's size fool you, she is an upcoming star. Evie will get around your defence and will be one to watch.”

The action will kick-off tomorrow, June 20 at 3.45pm at Albert Park.