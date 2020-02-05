Menu
Stars’ surprising Super Bowl pay cheque

by Ben Cost
5th Feb 2020 11:57 AM

 

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez shook their moneymakers at the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show, but they didn't actually make any money.

That's right, despite putting on a performance that was too hot for some to handle, the dynamic pop divas won't be seeing a dime from the National Football League.

Instead, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be paid "union scale," which is "a fraction of the six- and seven-figure sums" they usual rake in for performances, according to Forbes.

And this isn't an anomaly - every Super Bowl halftime performer from Beyoncé to Bruno Mars has essentially worked for free.

But don't crucify the NFL for being monumental cheapskates just yet. According to Forbes, the organisation foots the bill for approximately $10 million in production costs, essentially providing performers a massive, free platform to advertise their work.

This year's halftime promos are already paying dividends for the duelling divas. Spotify reports that Jennifer's online streams skyrocketed by 335 per cent with Shakira's jumping 230 per cent in wake of their halftime performance. Shakira in particular proved that the hits don't lie, as her 2001 song Whenever, Wherever topped the charts at 4000 sales on February 2, a 1194 per cent increase from the day prior, according to Market Watch.

And don't forget the cash Lopez made from her Hard Rock Hotel commercial, featuring fiance Alex Rodriguez and DJ Khaled.

 

Entertainment lawyer Lori Landew told Forbes, "(The) halftime show at the Super Bowl remains a highly coveted spot for many artists.

"Some of those artists do not see their appearance as a political statement, nor do they see the show as a cultural battleground, but rather view their live performance as an opportunity to entertain an enthusiastic crowd and to share their music and their talent with millions of viewers."

 

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission.

