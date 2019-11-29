Menu
The World’s Big Sleep Out on December 7 aims to raise $50 million and help one million homeless people.
Stars ready for ‘largest charity event in a generation’

by Hayden Johnson
29th Nov 2019 1:22 PM
BRISBANE'S music, sporting and business stars will sleep rough next month when a fundraising event dubbed the "largest charity campaign in a generation" hits the city.

The hallowed Gabba ground will host the World's Big Sleep Out on December 7. The international sleepout aims to raise $50 million and help one million homeless people.

Organiser Stephanie Campbell said it would be Australia's only Big Sleep Out. "We want people to get behind the event and show that Brisbane is a compassionate city."

About 500 people have registered to sleep rough at the Gabba. Dami Im will headline an evening concert before award-winning author Trent Dalton reads a bedtime story.

"We've got a good line up," she said.

Leaders from the city's corporate sector will join players from the Lions AFL and Heat cricket teams at the event.

The World's Big Sleep Out is the largest charitable campaign in a generation.

On December 7 50,000 people will sleep outside in 50 cities to raise $50 million and support one million people who are homeless.

The Gabba's lights will be switched off at 10pm for participants to experience a rough night before the sun rises about 4.45am.

While it is a family-friendly event, participants must be aged 12 or over.

Registrations close December 6 and must be made by visiting www.bigsleepout.com.

