Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie swimmers competing for Wide Bay at the :Queensland Schools State Swimming Championships at Chandler this week, March 2021.
Gympie swimmers competing for Wide Bay at the :Queensland Schools State Swimming Championships at Chandler this week, March 2021.
News

Stars of the Gympie pool swim for state glory at Chandler

Shelley Strachan
23rd Mar 2021 1:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A handful of talented Gympie swimmers are competing for state glory at Chandler this week in the Queensland School Swimming State Championships.

Xavier Gomes, Emmerson Mitchell, Blake Templeton, Jarome Mallie, Esther Davies and Caleb Pelling all made it into the Wide Bay Schools Swimming Team.

A club spokeswoman said it was a huge achievement for swimmers to reach this level in swimming, with only a few swimmers from each age group being selected from the whole Wide Bay region.

Caleb Pelling is competing in the following events:

12 years: 200m Medley Relay

200m Freestyle Relay

50m Freestyle

Blake is competing in the following events:

12 years: 200m medley relay

200m freestyle relay

100m freestyle

50m butterfly

50m backstroke

100m backstroke

50m freestyle

Esther is competing in these events:

15 years:

200m medley relay

200m freestyle relay

50m Freestyle

100m Freestyle

200m Freestyle

50m Butterfly

100m Butterfly

Jarome is competing in the following:

15 Years:

200m medley relay

200m Freestyle Relay

50m Freestyle

50m Backstroke

100m Backstroke

200m Backstroke

Emmerson is competing in the following:

16 Years:

200m Medley Relay

200m Freestyle Relay

50m Freestyle

200m Freestyle

50m Backstroke

100m backstroke

200m Backstroke

200m Ind. Medley

Xavier is competing in these events:

16 Years:

50m Freestyle

100m Freestyle

200m Freestyle

50m Butterfly

100m Butterfly

200m Butterfly

200m Ind. Medley

gympie sports gympie swimming carnival
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mary Valley Rattler plans special Easter family services

        Mary Valley Rattler plans special Easter family services

        News Departing at 10am each day over the Easter long-weekend, tickets are $65 per adult and $35 per child

        NAMED: The people facing Gympie District Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: The people facing Gympie District Court today

        Crime The second day of the March District Court sittings is underway, with one trial...

        UPDATE: Man, 28, dies after horror crash at Tiaro

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man, 28, dies after horror crash at Tiaro

        News The crash at Tiaro left three people seriously injured

        Meth dealer lines up a sale while at court for drug offences

        Premium Content Meth dealer lines up a sale while at court for drug offences

        News Jodie Knowles pleads guilty in Gympie court to dealing meth