Stars of the Gympie pool swim for state glory at Chandler

Gympie swimmers competing for Wide Bay at the :Queensland Schools State Swimming Championships at Chandler this week, March 2021.

A handful of talented Gympie swimmers are competing for state glory at Chandler this week in the Queensland School Swimming State Championships.

Xavier Gomes, Emmerson Mitchell, Blake Templeton, Jarome Mallie, Esther Davies and Caleb Pelling all made it into the Wide Bay Schools Swimming Team.

A club spokeswoman said it was a huge achievement for swimmers to reach this level in swimming, with only a few swimmers from each age group being selected from the whole Wide Bay region.

Caleb Pelling is competing in the following events:

12 years: 200m Medley Relay

200m Freestyle Relay

50m Freestyle

Blake is competing in the following events:

12 years: 200m medley relay

200m freestyle relay

100m freestyle

50m butterfly

50m backstroke

100m backstroke

50m freestyle

Esther is competing in these events:

15 years:

200m medley relay

200m freestyle relay

50m Freestyle

100m Freestyle

200m Freestyle

50m Butterfly

100m Butterfly

Jarome is competing in the following:

15 Years:

200m medley relay

200m Freestyle Relay

50m Freestyle

50m Backstroke

100m Backstroke

200m Backstroke

Emmerson is competing in the following:

16 Years:

200m Medley Relay

200m Freestyle Relay

50m Freestyle

200m Freestyle

50m Backstroke

100m backstroke

200m Backstroke

200m Ind. Medley

Xavier is competing in these events:

16 Years:

50m Freestyle

100m Freestyle

200m Freestyle

50m Butterfly

100m Butterfly

200m Butterfly

200m Ind. Medley