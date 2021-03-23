Stars of the Gympie pool swim for state glory at Chandler
A handful of talented Gympie swimmers are competing for state glory at Chandler this week in the Queensland School Swimming State Championships.
Xavier Gomes, Emmerson Mitchell, Blake Templeton, Jarome Mallie, Esther Davies and Caleb Pelling all made it into the Wide Bay Schools Swimming Team.
A club spokeswoman said it was a huge achievement for swimmers to reach this level in swimming, with only a few swimmers from each age group being selected from the whole Wide Bay region.
Caleb Pelling is competing in the following events:
12 years: 200m Medley Relay
200m Freestyle Relay
50m Freestyle
Blake is competing in the following events:
12 years: 200m medley relay
200m freestyle relay
100m freestyle
50m butterfly
50m backstroke
100m backstroke
50m freestyle
Esther is competing in these events:
15 years:
200m medley relay
200m freestyle relay
50m Freestyle
100m Freestyle
200m Freestyle
50m Butterfly
100m Butterfly
Jarome is competing in the following:
15 Years:
200m medley relay
200m Freestyle Relay
50m Freestyle
50m Backstroke
100m Backstroke
200m Backstroke
Emmerson is competing in the following:
16 Years:
200m Medley Relay
200m Freestyle Relay
50m Freestyle
200m Freestyle
50m Backstroke
100m backstroke
200m Backstroke
200m Ind. Medley
Xavier is competing in these events:
16 Years:
50m Freestyle
100m Freestyle
200m Freestyle
50m Butterfly
100m Butterfly
200m Butterfly
200m Ind. Medley