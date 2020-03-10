Stars of elite Gympie showjumping event revealed
HORSES: Talented showjumpers from the Sunshine Coast schools descended on the Gympie Showgrounds for the Interschool Showjumping Competition.
Students travelled to Gympie on Sunday, March 1 and despite the fierce competition Victory College were dubbed the champion primary school team.
The results from the event were:
Class 1 - 50cm Primary
1st place - Spencer Foster-Iowe - Palmwoods State School
Class 2 - 60cm Primary
1st Kirra Nicholls - St Michaels College Caboolture
2nd Emily Davis - Victory College
3rd Jameson Bazzan - Victory College
Class 3 - 70cm Primary
1st Ella Vizer - Cooloola Christian College
2nd Austin Brown - Prenzlau State School
3rd Jameson Bazzan - Victory College
Class 4 - 80cm Primary
1st Ella Vizer - Cooloola Christian College
2nd Daisy Harrison - Siena Catholic Primary
Class 5 - 90cm Primary
1st Georgina Roberts - Woodford State School
2nd Austin Brown - Prenzlau State School
3rd Georgina Roberts - Woodford State School
Class 6 - 50cm Secondary
1st Scarlett Blanchette - St Johns College, Nambour
Class 7 - 60 cm Secondary
1st Gabriella Demaio - Australia Christian College, Moreton
2nd Matilda Canavan - Matthew Flinders Anglican College
Class 8 - 70 cm Secondary
1st Charlie Thorne - Shalom College
2nd Greer Muirhead - Mundubbera State high school
3rd Sara Fenwick - Matthew Flinders Anglican College
Class 9 - 80cm Secondary
1st Morgan Stanford - Caloundra City Private School
2nd Charli Cox - Noosa District State High School
3rd Finnigan Bazzan - St Patricks College, Gympie
Class 10 - 90cm Secondary
1st India Krattinger - Good Shepherd Lutheran College
2nd Charlie Thorne - Shalom College
3rd Isabel Cantle - James Nash State High School
Class 11 - 1.0m Secondary
1st Georgia Linsen - Noosa District State High School
2nd Callum Lehman - Victory College
3rd Nora Palasthy - Beerwah State High School
Class 12 - 1.1m Secondary
1st Cody Tincknell - Riverside Christian College
2nd Sarah Harms - Nambour Christian College
3rd Lily Thatcher - Shalom College
Class 13 - 1.2m Secondary
1st Cody Tincknell - Riverside Christian College
Primary Overall Champion (highest points) - Kirra Nicholls - St Michaels College Caboolture
Secondary Overall Champion (highest points) - Cody Tincknell - Riverside Christian College
Champion Team Primary - Victory College
Champion Team Secondary - Good Shepherd Lutheran College
Sportsmanship Award (Made and donated by Josie Christy of Victory College) - Ava Eaglan - St Andrews, Peregian Springs