Stars of elite Gympie showjumping event revealed

HORSES: Talented showjumpers from the Sunshine Coast schools descended on the Gympie Showgrounds for the Interschool Showjumping Competition.

Students travelled to Gympie on Sunday, March 1 and despite the fierce competition Victory College were dubbed the champion primary school team.

Interschool Showjumping Competition - Victory College's Finnigan Bazzan and Emily Davis.

The results from the event were:

Class 1 - 50cm Primary

1st place - Spencer Foster-Iowe - Palmwoods State School

Class 2 - 60cm Primary

1st Kirra Nicholls - St Michaels College Caboolture

2nd Emily Davis - Victory College

3rd Jameson Bazzan - Victory College

Class 3 - 70cm Primary

1st Ella Vizer - Cooloola Christian College

2nd Austin Brown - Prenzlau State School

3rd Jameson Bazzan - Victory College

Interschool Showjumping Competition - Victory College's Callum Lehman.

Class 4 - 80cm Primary

1st Ella Vizer - Cooloola Christian College

2nd Daisy Harrison - Siena Catholic Primary

Class 5 - 90cm Primary

1st Georgina Roberts - Woodford State School

2nd Austin Brown - Prenzlau State School

3rd Georgina Roberts - Woodford State School

Class 6 - 50cm Secondary

1st Scarlett Blanchette - St Johns College, Nambour

Class 7 - 60 cm Secondary

1st Gabriella Demaio - Australia Christian College, Moreton

2nd Matilda Canavan - Matthew Flinders Anglican College

Class 8 - 70 cm Secondary

1st Charlie Thorne - Shalom College

2nd Greer Muirhead - Mundubbera State high school

3rd Sara Fenwick - Matthew Flinders Anglican College

Class 9 - 80cm Secondary

1st Morgan Stanford - Caloundra City Private School

2nd Charli Cox - Noosa District State High School

3rd Finnigan Bazzan - St Patricks College, Gympie

Interschool Showjumping Competition - Victory College's Emily Davis.

Class 10 - 90cm Secondary

1st India Krattinger - Good Shepherd Lutheran College

2nd Charlie Thorne - Shalom College

3rd Isabel Cantle - James Nash State High School

Class 11 - 1.0m Secondary

Interschool Showjumping Competition - Victory College's Emily Davis.

1st Georgia Linsen - Noosa District State High School

2nd Callum Lehman - Victory College

3rd Nora Palasthy - Beerwah State High School

Class 12 - 1.1m Secondary

1st Cody Tincknell - Riverside Christian College

2nd Sarah Harms - Nambour Christian College

3rd Lily Thatcher - Shalom College

Interschool Showjumping Competition - Victory College's Makayla Goodwin.

Class 13 - 1.2m Secondary

1st Cody Tincknell - Riverside Christian College

Primary Overall Champion (highest points) - Kirra Nicholls - St Michaels College Caboolture

Secondary Overall Champion (highest points) - Cody Tincknell - Riverside Christian College

Champion Team Primary - Victory College

Interschool Showjumping Competition - Victory College's Callum Lehman.

Champion Team Secondary - Good Shepherd Lutheran College

Sportsmanship Award (Made and donated by Josie Christy of Victory College) - Ava Eaglan - St Andrews, Peregian Springs