Stars back Gympie's Red Shield Appeal

RED SHIELD APPEAL LAUNCH: Glenn Lane, with Caitlyn Shadbolt and TV weatherman Livio Regano were all a big part of the show at yesterday's launch of the Gympie Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal at the Gympie RSL Club..

RED SHIELD APPEAL LAUNCH: Glenn Lane, with Caitlyn Shadbolt and TV weatherman Livio Regano were all a big part of the show at yesterday's launch of the Gympie Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal at the Gympie RSL Club.. Arthur Gorrie

GYMPIE musical prodigy Caitlyn Shadbolt and well known TV weather forecaster Livio Regano had no problem performing support acts for keynote speaker Glenn Lane at yesterday's Gympie launch of the Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal.

Nor did the young musicians from Cooloola Christian College.

Mr Lane is no performer, but he spoke from the heart about his life and his real experience of the Salvation Army's work.

"I'm a recovered drug addict and alcoholic. I'd be dead without the Salvation Army and God,” he told 88 guests at a business breakfast provided by the Gympie RSL Club.

He told of his days growing marijuana at Goomboorian and losing all his teeth from taking meth amphetamine, as well as being raided by the police.

"It started with alcohol at 13,” he said.

"I was trapped by addiction.

"Alcohol took away my low self esteem and the fear I had in life, but I spent my 21st birthday in jail.

"That's where I belonged, for an alcohol-related offence,” he said.

"Then the family got together and decided on a new start for me in Gympie.

"It was all fun and games.

"We found a house on 100 acres and it was only $100 a week.

"And the landlord was agreeable to growing marijuana and even offered to help.

"As a 22-year-old, this was agreeable to me.

"I was raided by the police six times and I was already doing community service.

"Then I spoke to a recovered addict who spoke of a life that was happy, joyous and free.

"I didn't understand how you could be happy, joyous and free without drugs.

"I was in a blizzard of drugs. There was only one thing I had to change and that was everything.

"Goodbye to the playmates, goodbye to the playground.

"I moved to a rehab clinic called Mooyah at Red Hill in Brisbane.

"The hardest part of the program was detoxing and it is something I don't want to have to do again.”

Sam Bradshaw, Michele Perrett, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Jess Riches and Adam Madill at the launch. Arthur Gorrie

Yesterday's breakfast raised $10,900 in donations and the auction of donated prizes including a Roadcraft course, Muster tickets, Annette Sym cook books, Rattler tickets, a weekend for two at Rumba Resort at Caloundra and lunch or dinner for four with (Gympie MP) Tony and Michele Perrett at the Strangers Dining Room at Parliament House.

Salvation Army fundraising and public relations co-ordinator Leanne Harrison with award winning Gympie milliner Cindy Vogels, who was MC for the Red Shield Appeal's breakfast launch for 2019. Arthur Gorrie

Bidding for a cause

GRAHAM Engeman was in his element.

Official auctioneer Graham Engeman entertained teh crowd and help donated prizes generate $2575 towards the Red Shield appeal for the Salvation Army, helping achieve a total fundraising success of $10,900, with the help of a breakfast provided by Gympie RSL Club. Arthur Gorrie

The well known salesman and auctioneer was taking bids and talking up the prices of donated goods at yesterday's business breakfast, which launched Gympie's Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal, with the help of the Gympie RSL Club.

Salvation Army fundraising co-ordinator Leanne Harrison said the next step was public donations, with collection points at both Woolworths stores, Drakes and Coles.

Forecasting the future of weather forecasting

WEATHER forecasting is a developing science, one well known practitioner told his Gympie audience at yesterday's Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal launch.

There was a time, only a few years ago, when Bureau of Meteorology computer models were "not very good”, TV forecaster Livio Regano said.

Roadcraft CEO Sharlene Makin, Brendan Allen and Tenacious Digital's Nicole Millard. Arthur Gorrie

The real test was whether forecasts were better than the alternative method, which was to say tomorrow's weather would be much like today's.

Two-day forecasts had sometimes grown worse but out to seven days, they were now a lot better,” he said.