Star’s anti-vax comments slammed

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi has been called out for her controversial COVID-19 views which she shared on social media.

The 34-year-old had people talking when she said that she "doesn't agree" with the vaccines, claiming - without evidence - that they would probably be harmful to people's health.

"Natural medicine saved my mom's life. So natural medicine is the party I belong to. Not republican!!! Not democrat!" she wrote, in a post that has since been deleted.

RELATED: Chloe's bizarre Vegas conspiracy

"What do you do when you don't fit in a box!? When you are a vegan, cannabis growing, lgbtq supporting Buddhist that doesn't agree with vaccines? Anyone relate?

"I wear a mask when inside public places. Doesn't mean I think they aren't causing harm to little ones, and poor people that aren't sick that have to suffocate 9 hour days. That when asked have cried to me because they can't breathe and are now having health problems. I'm gonna regret this."

The theory that prolonged use of the medical masks causing oxygen deficiency (hypoxia) has been debunked.

"Thin paper or cloth masks will not lead to hypoxia. Surgeons operate for hours wearing them. They don't get these problems," Prof Keith Neal, an infectious disease expert, told the BBC.

Fans took issue with her statement, with one saying: "many people worldwide are infected and many have died. So I understand very well why people are scared."

"Airhead," wrote another. "I thought you were smarter … some influencer. Unfollowing."

"You're supposed to STAY INSIDE," commented another.

Lattanzi, who runs a medical marijuana farm in the US, also shared other social media user's message about how they will refuse to "blindly" follow health experts' advice throughout this global pandemic.

"Sorry but not being in favour of lockdowns, masks and vaccines does NOT make me a member of the radical right or a 'radical' of any kind," the post read.

"What I'm a member of is a community that supports exploring for yourself rather than blindly following politicians, scientists or doctors …"

@ChloeLattanzi doesn’t believe in science nor trust doctors, but hypocrisy kicks in for all her plastic surgery. Move on girl, you make no sense. — ΙΑ (@InteriorsAvenue) December 6, 2020

Channel 7's The Morning Show entertainment Editor Peter Ford said the former Dancing With The Stars contestant "obviously knew that she was entering into pretty turbulent waters by expressing these opinions"

"She's an anti-vaxxer, her belief is very strong about natural medicine," he explained.

Don't knock Chloe Lattanzi ,s view of the vaccine , nobody knows what the long term effect maybe — michaelnarracott (@michaelnarraco1) December 6, 2020

Earlier this year, the star reflected on her 'rock bottom'.

Lattanzi has battled anorexia, substance abuse, depression, anxiety and body dysmorphia.

Speaking to Stellar, Lattanzi revealed she actually sought out a spot on the reality show in an effort to throw off the shackles of her earlier life.

"I want people to see me for who I am, not an illness I overcame," she told Stellar during a break from rehearsals with dance partner Gustavo Viglio.

"I had a premonition that I needed to be on Dancing With The Stars. My mum knows Delta (Goodrem) and she connected me with her manager, and he got in touch with them. And they wanted me!"

RELATED: Lattanzi reveals incredibly thin frame

Lattanzi - who has long expressed interest in a singing career - wants to establish an identity of her own in appearing on the show, she told Stellar, hoping it will help her step out from her mother's shadow.

"It feels really good to be able to be my own person - to be Chloe Lattanzi and not Olivia Newton-John's daughter," she said.

"I'm my mum's biggest fan, but she's ready for me to be me, too."

The 34-year-old has worked hard to beat her demons, telling Stellar she wanted to use her years of struggle to help others.

"I felt at certain times that I was never going to get out of that dark place," she said.

"I hit rock bottom, so I want to be a beacon for anyone watching the show who is suffering. I want them to see that you can recover.

"People forget that I'm a legitimate singer and musician because my depression and anxiety have overshadowed that part of me."

Originally published as Star's anti-vax comments slammed