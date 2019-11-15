Menu
PACEMAN: Mitchell Starc (left) during a Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Western Australia at the SCG. Picture: David Gray/AAP
Cricket

Starc should be hungry for wickets: Hughes

Steele Taylor
15th Nov 2019 12:01 AM
CRICKET: Australian fast bowling legend Merv Hughes expects quick Mitchell Starc to have an appetite for wickets this summer after he was starved of opportunities during the Ashes.

Hughes, at the Locker Room Lunch at the Lakehouse on Thursday, said the 29-year-old could unleash against Pakistan.

"I'm a big Mitch Starc fan. As much as I love James Pattinson and Pat Cummins, if Mitch gets it straight he's near unplayable," he said.

Starc was named in a 14-strong squad for the upcoming series, which gets under way in Brisbane next week.

"Conditions at the Gabba are going to suit him because he swings the ball and I'm really looking forward to hopefully watching him bowl there," Hughes said.

 

AT THE LOCKER ROOM LUNCH: Former fast bowler Merv Hughes. Picture: Warren Lynam
AT THE LOCKER ROOM LUNCH: Former fast bowler Merv Hughes. Picture: Warren Lynam

Starc played just one Test among five in Australia's drawn series against England in August and September, when the Aussies retained the Ashes.

He scored a half century and took four wickets in the fourth Test there.

"He had a lack of opportunities for mine," Hughes said.

"You sort of sit there scratching your head asking yourself why he didn't play a bit more.

"As an onlooker, that last Test match was a good opportunity to play him at The Oval and he didn't play, so I would say he had a lack of opportunity.

"(So) he will be pretty hungry for it and that's why I reckon he's going to be a handful at the Gabba."

Former Australian captain and batsman Greg Chappell was also at the lunch at Brightwater.

He was hopeful the Australian batsmen could become established.

"I just hope we can settle on a line-up that does well and is going to be a line-up that's going to be around for a few years," he said.

"We've got a really good bowling attack and it would be nice if we could get a really solid batting line-up behind it, particularly while Steve Smith is in such good form."

