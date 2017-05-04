Star Wars gets a work out at Gympie gym

MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU: Darth Vader (Kerry Hargrave) and Princess Leia (Rachel Walsh) were just a couple of the Star Wars characters at Curves for their themed workout yesterday.

USUALLY it's every Wednesday the crazy gang at Curves in Mary St get dressed up for their themed workouts, but Star Wars Day was too good an opportunity to pass up.

May the 4th (be with you) is know in certain nerdy circles as Star Wars Day and today the crew took full advantage.

Geraldine Cole and Bobbie Smith engage in a 'duel of the fates' at Curves in Mary St. Contributed

As many as a dozen "curvettes” gave into the darkside to don Star Wars regalia.

"At Curves we want to create a place for fast, fun fitness where everyone can be themselves ... or occasionally someone else,” owner of Curves Kerry Hargrave (aka Darth Vader) said.