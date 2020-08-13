Star Wars brings a new hope for hamstrung Gympie Cinema

Paul McKeown from the Gympie Cinemas. Star Wars will be given three special showings this weekend.

ICONIC George Lucas film Star Wars will hit local screens this weekend to bring “a new hope” to the Gympie Cinema community, after it was hamstrung once again by the coronavirus pandemic last week.

Star Wars – Episode IV A New Hope. Actor Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in a 1977 movie still.

The cinema announced it would be closed temporarily last Wednesday after upcoming international blockbusters Tenet and Mulan were pulled from their latest intended release dates around the world.

Australian releases have also been impacted by the resurgence of COVID-19 in Victoria, the state which the Gympie Cinema team said accounted for a third of all cinemas in the country.

Despite the doom and gloom of the latest hiatus, the Cinema this week announced it would be hosting special screenings of Star Wars: A New Hope on Friday and Saturday, as well as The Current War and Unhinged on Saturday.

A New Hope will be shown at 6:20pm tomorrow night, followed by 3:35pm and 6:20pm sessions on Saturday.

The Current War is set to play from 3pm on Saturday, and Unhinged from 6:40pm.

Costumes will be welcomed, but bookings are essential for the 25 per cent capacity-capped theatre.

Book now at www.gympiecinema.com.au.