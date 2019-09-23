GoT star stuns in plunging Emmys gown

TV's night of nights is finally here, and some of the biggest names in Hollywood are flocking to the red carpet outside the Microsoft Theatre in LA for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

The ceremony will air live and exclusively on FOX8 today from 10am, with the stars of the small screen to grace the red carpet from 8am, which will stream live on E!.

EMMYS: Who is tipped to win

Following the trend set by the Oscars, producers have decided to nix the host for this year's event in a bid to shave down the runtime.

Game of Thrones, Veep, Chernobyl and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel are among the favourites to take home statues at today's ceremony - but before the winners get announced, all eyes are on the red (actually, it's technically purple) carpet.

Reality TV star Kristin Cavalleri was among the first to arrive, wearing a very daring bright yellow ball gown with matching shoes, and an Angelina-esque thigh split.

Bold statement. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This Is Us star and first-time Emmy nominee Mandy Moore looked incredible in a surprisingly daring gown.

(Fingers crossed she remembered to pack Hollywood Tape).

Mandy Moore arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Pose star Indya Moore bravely accepted her very high risk of suffering a wardrobe malfunction with this Louis Vuitton number, and is presumably just hoping not to encounter a light breeze.

Indya Moore in Louis Vuitton. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Game of Thrones' Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominee Emilia Clarke channelled everyone's favourite red carpet muse, J.Lo.

Emilia Clarke attends the 71st Emmy Awards. Picture: Getty

Her co-star Gwendoline Christie, better known as Brienne of Tarth, made the rare choice to take style inspiration from Jesus.

Gwendoline Christie arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Vince Bucci/AP

Meanwhile, the Starks have reunited on the Emmys red carpet for the last time.

Our Queen in the North and Supporting Actress in a Drama nominee, Sophie Turner, looked regal as always in a stunning pale satin gown.

Sophie Turner attends the 71st Emmy Awards. Picture: Getty

Maisie Williams left every last trace of Arya at home, showing up in a sleek and classic black gown.

Maisie Williams attends the 71st Emmy Awards. Picture: Getty

Orange Is The New Black's Dascha Polanco wisely opted to add floaties to her elegant white dress, in case of a swimming emergency.

Dascha Polanco. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Best Supporting Actress nominee Betty Gilpin is Glow-ing - sorry - in a show-stopping sequinned navy tulle dress.

Betty Gilpin. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Vera Farmiga - who is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category in a Limited Series/Movie for her role in When They See Us - is wearing something that looks like an exact cross between a Wife and Handmaid's dress... and it works.

Vera Farmiga. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Former Dawson's Creek lead and current Pose star James Van Der Beek looks surprisingly confident for someone whose shirt/jacket colour palette could best be described as "tinned salmon".

James Van Der Beek. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Elsewhere, princess gowns are clearly in style this year, with plenty of our favourite TV stars twirling onto the red carpet swishing luminous skirts.

The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Veep’s Anna Chlumsky. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meanwhile, You're The Worst star Aya Cash's dress is one of the best.

Aya Cash. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There are two things we can count on to appear on every red carpet: Giuliana Rancic and someone with a dress resembling a toilet dolly.

Behold:

Laverne Cox. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Although it must be said - if anyone can pull it off, it's Laverne Cox.