Star studded line-up at Valley concert for youth at risk

THE Trail-Blazers is a community group in the Mary Valley raising funds for youths at risk via the chaplaincies.

The Blazing a Trail variety concert will be held in the Kandanga Hall on Saturday, March 7. A pre-booked fork-food meal will be available, or people can attend the concert only.

The program is an exciting mix of talent. The Man From Snowy River will be recited by retired Mary Valley teacher, Ken Welton, followed by the music of the same name, played by professional trombonist Andy Troy.

The Zodiac Players will provide a skit, including Stay at Home Mum Jody Allen, as well as comedy skits from local personalities, including Bill Greer and Geoff Parker, and talented young local students, performing a hilarious Fountain Skit.

Add to that a string quartet, vocalist Sarah Tweed, Marguerita Voro bioff (opera singer), The Chanteurs, an exciting new youth choir of talented musicians, and country and western singer Karen Thomsen.