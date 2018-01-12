Star power helps take bee survival message to the world

BEE-ING A STAR: America-born singer songwriter Toni Childs has brought real star power to the campaign, strongly backed by Gympie region bee keepers, to save agriculture and the environment from the threatened extinction of pollinating insects.

BEE-ING A STAR: America-born singer songwriter Toni Childs has brought real star power to the campaign, strongly backed by Gympie region bee keepers, to save agriculture and the environment from the threatened extinction of pollinating insects. Contributed

SINGER-songwriter Tony Childs is campaigning to take a critically important environmental and agricultural survival message to the world.

It is a message strongly backed in Gympie region by organisations like Mary Valley bees and the volunteer efforts of the region's bee keepers.

And it is a concert project unlike anything ever attempted before - a two hour concert with up to five months of audience engagement to get the message out.

Childs is seeking to crowd-fund the $350,000 international recording project to promote the survival of insects, especially endangered pollinators like the European honeybee, which not only gives us honey, it also is responsible for the essential pollination of crops including billions of dollars a year of Australian fruit, vegetables, nuts and timber tree species.

The plight of bees in Australia has prompted fears of a multi-billion agricultural collapse in Australia.

It has also led to a national bee keeping movement to promote Australian native stingless bees as alternative pollinators, should the advancing extinction of many insect species become a crisis for the honeybee, actively promoted by.

Toni Childs celebrates bees and pollinators in her new music-driven 3D Mapping animated show, called "It's All a Beautiful Noise.”

"I am deeply concerned that 41 per cent of the honey bee population collapsed in the US last year and 75% of insects have disappeared in Germany over the past 27 years,” she said.

New information from the German summer shows an even greater reduction, 82 per cent.

And as forecast in the Rachel Carsons' 1960s book, Silent Spring, the disappearance of insects is now leading to the disappearance of birds, with 15 per cent of Germany's bird population dying because their food supply is disappearing.

The "Beautiful Noise” project is a music-based hi-tec interactive concert to be produced over three continents and aims to promote support for honeybees and other pollinators.

Childs says the concert is unlike anything other, with two hours of the Emmy Award winner's music and 3D animations from Barcelona.

And it aims to bring together art, technology, gaming and education with the object of keeping people engaged for up to five months, both before and after the concert.

She is currently crowdfunding the money on Indiegogo for production elements, which will involve participation by audience members around the world in ways never achieved before, she said.

More information is available on vimeo.com/80477646.