Star posts steamy swimsuit pics

Vanessa Hudgens took no time in sharing a few sexy snaps in the longstanding social media trend of posting photos on corresponding days of the week.

Fresh off her split from Austin Butler earlier this month after more than eight years of dating, the H igh School Musical franchise alum showed up in a big way.

Hudgens, 31, took to Instagram to share a sultry image of herself donning a black swimsuit and standing in a swimming pool - her hands fixed behind her head in a power pose.

"#thirstythursday y'all lol I don't really have many pics that qualify so not sure how long this will last but for now, we wet," Hudgens captioned the post, which has since been liked over 900,000 times.

The Bad Boys for Life star also shared another snap of herself posing as she swam up to the cobblestone edge of the water.

"Oh … it's Thursday … anyone knows what the means?????" she captioned the black-and-white image.

Hudgens and Butler, 28 - who is set to play Elvis in upcoming Baz Luhrmann film - reportedly broke up earlier this month, following an eight-year romance that nearly saw the pair tie the knot, according to Peoplemagazine.

An insider told the outlet that the former couple "had talked about an engagement before they split up," adding that "they really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together."

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens split earlier this month. Picture: Getty Images.

The real reason for the dissolution was said to be because of their "busy work schedules and travel," which "definitely put a strain on the relationship," a source told People at the time, echoing a similar report by E! News. "They were a wonderful couple and it's really sad that it didn't work out," added People's insider.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission