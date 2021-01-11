Star missing from SATC reboot

And just like that … Sex and the City is back.

The iconic HBO series is officially getting a revival, with three of the four main cast slated to reprise their roles.

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs) will all star and executive produce the series.

A notable omission from the cast line-up is Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in all six original seasons and the two films.

The show - comprising of ten 30 minute episodes - will follow Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda as they navigate life in New York in their 50s. It begins filming in spring.

Sharing a teaser on Instagram, Parker posted a video of New York with the caption, "I couldn't help but wonder … where are they now?"

"I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humour and the beloved city that has always defined them," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement.

The original show - which is available to stream on Binge - first aired in 1998 and is one of the most celebrated series' of all time, having cemented its place into pop culture history.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall filming Sex and the City.

It comes as no surprise Cattrall has not signed on to star, following her long-running public feud with Parker.

SJP squashed the dreams of SATC fans the world over in 2017 when she said there would be no third film, after the first two proved box office successes.

But she hinted there was only one person who wouldn't come to the party.

"I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script."

That same day an anonymously sourced article ran in the Daily Mail, which blamed Cattrall and her "demands" for killing the movie.

Cattrall tweeted the next day: "Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poo emoji] storm! The only DEMAND I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016."

Kristin Davis made headlines for posting a throwback with her two co-stars without Cattrall.

Things escalated in February 2018 when Cattrall announced the "unexpected" death of her brother, Chris.

SJP appeared to want to bury the hatchet at the time, commenting on Cattrall's Instagram post saying: "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx."

Cattrall then uploaded an entirely new post to launch a very public smackdown of Parker.

"My Mom asked me today "When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?" Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," Cattrall wrote. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

