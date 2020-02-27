Star Gympie acrobat to perform on Australia’s Got Talent

IT WAS a birthday present right out of Layni Kennedy’s wildest dreams.

The 15-year-old aerial acrobat’s meteoric rise to the top of her game got even more exciting over the weekend, when she was informed she’d won the right to compete on the next season of Australia’s Got Talent.

The James Nash State High School student, who dedicates 10+ hours each week to her craft under coach Tamara Allcorn at the Aerial Dreaming acrobatics school, went through an arduous three-step process to make her case to the Got Talent production brass.

“The third round was an audition in front of producers in Brisbane,” Layni said.

“I had to prepare a three-minute piece, I basically had to dance for them because they couldn’t rig the aerials, it was like a side-act.”

STRENGTH: Gympie's aerial acrobat Layni Kennedy ready to take on finals for young aerialists in Australia at Melbourne this Saturday.

Despite that curveball, Layni was given the good news while celebrating her 15th birthday on Sunday.

“It was an amazing birthday surprise. It was pure excitement, I was jumping and screaming and just so excited.

“I’m very surprised with how far I’ve come but mostly I’m just really proud of myself.

“It only gives me four weeks to prepare my act, which is not a lot of time, but I can do it. I’m just grateful for the opportunity.”

Layni’s father Adam was with her when she got the fateful call.

“It was an awesome birthday present, we both welled up as soon as she said she’d made it,” he said.

“It takes huge discipline, but that’s just Layni. She could be watching TV in her down time and stretch for an hour, she doesn’t need too much motivation at all, she’s very focused and goal-orientated.”

Ms Allcorn also had plenty of praise for her star student.

“We haven’t had this sort of exposure on a TV show before, but Layni herself holds the Queensland title for under-16 aerial hoop and she’s also considered second in Australia for that,” she said.

“Her rise was definitely rapid, but she was just such a natural from day one. She’s very dedicated and pushes herself a lot, it’s certainly happened very quickly for her.”

Layni is expected to perform before a live audience on the show between March 25 and April 1.