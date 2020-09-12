Star defends controversial groping photo

This racy photo has enraged one particular section of actress Candace Cameron Bure’s fanbase - but the star says she’s “actually not sorry.”

Candace Cameron Bure found herself under fire from her Christian fan base after she posted a PDA picture with her husband, Valerie Bure.

In the photo initially posted to her Instagram Story, Bure, 46, had his arm wrapped around the actress, 44, and his hand is visibly cupping one of her breasts. The sitcom star had a huge grin in the picture.

"Classic Val," Cameron Bure wrote, adding, "He approved this post."

The Fuller House star later re-uploaded the image after it expired on her Instagram Story and addressed the critics who deemed it unbefitting.

The controversial pic of Candace and her hubby.

"For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob - my husband of 24 years - thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband," she said. "We have so much fun together."

She continued: "He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about."

"I'm sorry if it offended you - I'm actually not sorry," the outspoken Christian actress said with a laugh.

She concluded: "I'm glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long."

One fan account re-posted the image on Instagram, prompting more debate.

Cameron Bure said she was “actually not sorry” for the photo. Picture: David Owen Strongman

"I am sooo glad you DID NOT apologize for this adorable silly photo!!! People need to lighten up!! You have a fun and loving two decades long relationship that deserves to be celebrated not judged by the ultra sensitive!!! Congrats to you and Val," a fan commented on the account.

On Twitter, one fan said, "Candace Cameron Bure...So proud of her sticking to her beliefs. Social media is something, especially for those in the limelight. Exactly, 'this is what married people do...have fun.'"

Although the star was unapologetic, many still believed she owed her fans an apology.

"Yeah, this is too far. I now have yet ANOTHER page my kids can't look at because MANY of your fans are way too young to see this. Sure, you're married, my husband and I have been married for 22 years as well. But this is just vulgar and there are things that you keep in the bedroom, not in public. Come on Candace," wrote one person on Instagram.

"There's a picture of Candace Cameron-Bure's husband holding onto her breast. People are saying it's ok because they're married. I say it's not," one person wrote on Twitter. "It doesn't represent the Christian community. Being intimate with your spouse is fine but shouldn't be made public."

Candace Cameron Bure (far left) in the family-friendly sitcom Fuller House.

"A good rule of thumb in your pictures posted is would you do that in front of Jesus Christ. That picture of your husband grabbing your breast would never have happened before Jesus Christ," one person commented on an old photo Bure posted. "I know He loves your marriage is strong and sexually active as He created us to be blessed in that way but some things should be in private. Plus men shouldn't do that in the public especially as a role model for young Brothers and Sisters in Christ Jesus."

It looks like they'll have to stay mad - Cameron Bure posted the image yet again in the wake of the controversy, in a pair of pics of herself and her husband she captioned "sweet and spicy":

The two got married in 1996 and share three children -- Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18.

In a 2018 interview, the actress cited her shared faith with the former professional hockey player as the secret to their decades-long marriage.

"The reality is the glue for us is Jesus," she told People. "It's the Bible. You know, when there are arguments or we're compromising and in ways, it's always like, 'Well, let's just go back to the Bible.' It's the foundation for us. So it's not about winning or losing. But doing this journey together."

