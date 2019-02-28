Menu
A 45-year-old Stanthorpe man has been killed in a crash in Dalcouth.
Breaking

Man killed after car crashes into tree

28th Feb 2019 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 45-YEAR-OLD Stanthorpe man has been killed in a crash in Dalcouth.

Police said the single vehicle accident happened about 4.25pm on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a vehicle travelling along Amosfield Road crashed into a tree on the side of the road.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating circumstances surrounding the crash.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

UPDATE 6.15pm: 

IT IS believed there has been a fatality.

Residents are advised to avoid the area. 

Earlier

THERE has been a serious accident on Amosfield Rd where a car has crashed into a tree.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Dalcouth near Gentle Rd around 4.30pm.

The road is currently closed and police remain at the scene.

More to come

Stanthorpe Border Post

