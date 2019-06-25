Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Stallone charges fans big bucks for selfie

by Sarah Ridley
25th Jun 2019 8:07 AM

SYLVESTER Stallone fans have hit out after being charged a whopping $1550 to get a selfie with the Rocky legend.

The A-lister, 72, is to visit Manchester, London and Birmingham to share "untold stories" and promote his final Rambo film Last Blood, The Sun reports.

The black-tie dinner, called An Evening with Sylvester Stallone that takes place across three dates in August and September, involves a live onstage interview with the action star, a three-course dinner, a performance by a 20-piece orchestra and an auction selling signed memorabilia.

 

Rambo 2.
Rambo 2.

 

Stallone as Rocky Balboa.
Stallone as Rocky Balboa.

 

The cheapest packages start at $230 a ticket but go up to $1550 for the "premium photo experience", which allows film buffs to get a selfie with the man himself.

But fans have hit out on social media at the cost.

One said: "It's a shame you'd need to sell a kidney to go." Another commented on Facebook: "Would love to go but £500 ($A915) for a photo?"

In response, the official An Experience With account defended the high prices.

They said: "As with any business there are costs involved, and this is the same for us as a company. When you take into consideration the costs to bring a celebrity of such status to the UK then you would understand why.

 

Sylvester Stallone and daughters Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sophia Rose Stallone and Sistine Rose Stallone.
Sylvester Stallone and daughters Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sophia Rose Stallone and Sistine Rose Stallone.

 

"As for the photos, we are allowed only 150 from management, so due to this the exclusivity dictates the price.

"We work with A-list celebs, and unfortunately quality costs."

The same event with Arnold Schwarzenegger charges fans the same, while a selfie with Mel Gibson is cheaper at $1185.

They have both sold out, but tickets are still available to see Sylvester Stallone.

 

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.

 

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

celebrity money selfies sylvester stallone

Top Stories

    Gympie motorists frustrated with bad roads, highways

    Gympie motorists frustrated with bad roads, highways

    News Participants in Gympie said they would allocate almost two-thirds of their total budget to delivering upgrades on the local and State-controlled road network.

    • 25th Jun 2019 8:16 AM
    IN COURT: Five people to face Gympie court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Five people to face Gympie court today

    News A list of people due to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court today

    • 25th Jun 2019 7:48 AM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    • 25th Jun 2019 7:37 AM