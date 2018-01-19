Stalker gets the treatment and a community service fail

STALKER AND FRAUD: A convicted stalker and a man who could not finish his community service for fraud were dealt with in Gympie Magistrates Court.

STALKER AND FRAUD: A convicted stalker and a man who could not finish his community service for fraud were dealt with in Gympie Magistrates Court. John Weekes

Stalker probation

PIE Creek man Glen Barry Quinn has been given probation for stalking (in breach of earlier probation), and is receiving mental health assistance, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Quinn, 55, had already been punished for the offence and was now being dealt with because of a breach of probation.

"You've had a diagnosis and have been jailed for the offences that breached the probation order and I consider that sufficient punishment," he said.

He ordered that the conviction for breaching probation be recorded.

Fine for community service fail

A MONKLAND cabinetmaker has been fined $450 in Gympie Magistrates Court after he admitted failing to perform the last 18.5 hours of a 100-hour community service order.

Kevin Clifton Taylor, 34, admitted breaching the order after becoming busy with work.

His solicitor told the court Taylor had failed to turn up on a Saturday because of work commitments and this had breached the order.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan ordered Taylor pay $450 instead.

The punishment was for the eight fraud offences of which Taylor had earlier been convicted, Mr Callaghan said.