Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Stalker gets the treatment and a community service fail

STALKER AND FRAUD: A convicted stalker and a man who could not finish his community service for fraud were dealt with in Gympie Magistrates Court.
STALKER AND FRAUD: A convicted stalker and a man who could not finish his community service for fraud were dealt with in Gympie Magistrates Court. John Weekes
Arthur Gorrie
by

Stalker probation

PIE Creek man Glen Barry Quinn has been given probation for stalking (in breach of earlier probation), and is receiving mental health assistance, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Quinn, 55, had already been punished for the offence and was now being dealt with because of a breach of probation.

"You've had a diagnosis and have been jailed for the offences that breached the probation order and I consider that sufficient punishment," he said.

He ordered that the conviction for breaching probation be recorded.

Fine for community service fail

A MONKLAND cabinetmaker has been fined $450 in Gympie Magistrates Court after he admitted failing to perform the last 18.5 hours of a 100-hour community service order.

Kevin Clifton Taylor, 34, admitted breaching the order after becoming busy with work.

His solicitor told the court Taylor had failed to turn up on a Saturday because of work commitments and this had breached the order.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan ordered Taylor pay $450 instead.

The punishment was for the eight fraud offences of which Taylor had earlier been convicted, Mr Callaghan said.

Topics:  community service fraud gympie court gympie crime probation stalking

Gympie Times
Principal's heartfelt goodbye to quintessential country town

Principal's heartfelt goodbye to quintessential country town

"Gympie is still a quintessential country town and moving to and living there for the past 12 years was one of our best decisions”

From Gympie to Disney World, she's found her dream

FANTASY REALITY: Gympie's Sally-Anne Smith is working a dream job overseas.

Gympie graduate puts city on the international map.

Gympie croc 'news to us' says department as probe continues

SIGHTINGS: Scott Barton is one the Gympie people who say they have seen a crocodile in the Mary river at Gympie.

State government scientists want to hear from you if you see a croc

Drug drivers warned: watch the marijuana build-up

USERS WARNED: Claims by some drug drivers that they had not consumed marijuana for days before reading positive have been questioned by a Gympie magistrate, who says medical advice it is mostly detectable at the roadside for only about four hours. But he warned it is possible the drug builds up with regular use.

Marijuana does not normally linger as long as some claim: magistrate

Local Partners