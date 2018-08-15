Stalker drew line across his neck in threat to Gympie woman

A Gympie man stalked his neighbour for more than a year.

A Gympie man stalked his neighbour for more than a year. innovatedcaptures

A GYMPIE man who stalked his neighbour for more than a year drew his fingers across his neck and accused her of breaking into his house, the Gympie District Court has heard.

Jeffrey Grant Card, 46, "developed a fascination” with the woman after she moved into a nearby property with her three children, committing a series of distressing acts toward her between May 2016 and June 2017.

Card dropped various items at the woman's house, ranging from signed letters in her mailbox, a bag containing children's colouring-in books, and even No-Doz awakener tablets among "other strange objects”.

He hung around her house and peered over her fence while shirtless at 11pm one night, and threatened her after she heard him swearing outside the property on another morning.

The victim saw Card standing on the footpath before he said "you broke into my house” and traced a line across his neck.

Card "made no effort” to hide his actions and "waved” when Police arrived at his address on June 18 last year.

He was arrested and taken to the Gympie watch house after behaving erratically to an officer attempting to communicate with him outside the Police station the next day.

Card pleaded guilty to unlawful stalking and summary charges of cannabis use and drug utensil possession when he appeared in court last Friday.

Judge Glen Cash noted Card's paranoid schizophrenia, cannabis use disorder and long history of drug abuse in his considerations.

Judge Cash recognised Card's 417 days served in pre-sentence custody as time served under the 12-month sentence he received for stalking, adding a further year of probation beginning immediately upon release.

Card was ordered to report to and receive visits by a probation officer, take part in counselling and "satisfactorily attend other programs”, comply with every reasonable direction and notify every change of residence or employment.

He was convicted but not punished for the drug offences.