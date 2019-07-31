Stalker drank 4L of wine, threatened to cut woman's head off

Kevin John Mayne pleaded guilty to serious assault, stalking and possessing dangerous drugs in Hervey Bay District Court on Monday.

A BURRUM Heads man who terrorised a woman claimed he had not eaten for nine days before drinking four litres of wine and going to her house with a knife.

Crown prosecutor Gavin Webber told the court the 68-year-old man became upset and threatening when a woman he confessed his love to said she didn't feel the same way.

On December 28 last year, Mayne stood outside the Burrum Heads house where the woman was staying every 15 minutes for two hours screaming abuse as well as threatening to "cut her head off".

On two occasions he had a knife and the court heard the victim was so scared she barricaded herself in the bathroom.

The next morning, Mayne returned with a hammer threatening to kill the woman and her family.

Police later found Mayne wandering the streets with 21 grams of marijuana in his pocket.

In a separate incident on November 15, 2018 Mayne, who had been drinking, punched his 75-year-old neighbour in the face after an argument.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter told the court Mayne had spent 27 years in prison for previous unrelated offending and after losing his wife to cancer in 2016 he had been "drunk every single day".

He explained his client had no recollection of the stalking, required two weeks of hospitalisation after being arrested to "dry out" and was sincerely remorseful.

Judge Ian Dearden told Mayne he was "lucky he hadn't drunk himself to death" and hoped his seven months in jail had sobered him up and made him healthier.

Mayne received a head sentence of 21 months imprisonment with 212 days declared served and an immediate parole release date. Convictions were recorded.