'Swifty' could make speeding fine into something so much worse

WARNING: A police prosecutor (in uniform) warns two complainants of the penalties for false declarations to a court as a man accused of speeding (far right in white T-shirt) looks on.

"SOMEONE'S pulling a swiftie," Gympie magistrate Ross Woodford said as he ordered a police investigation into a case that started out as a routine traffic matter.

Mr Woodford warned two witnesses of jail for up to seven years if either or both of them were found to have made a false declaration in their evidence over a speeding charge.

"I don't take false declarations lightly.

"Someone's putting in big fibs here," he said, noting contradictions between statutory declarations lodged by a woman and her husband.

Each denied driving a vehicle caught on speed camera on May 3.

The wife blamed the husband and he blamed someone else, the man before the court, an acquaintance of theirs from Torbanlea.

That man, Armin Herbert Gerlach, 62, also denied he was the person photographed driving the car involved in the alleged offence.

But police prosecutor Lisa Manns said Gerlach had not sent in a statutory declaration of his innocence within the time required under traffic law.

Instead he had sent an unsigned letter saying it was not him.

"I'm in a position where, despite being innocent (I've been charged)," he told the court.

Mr Woodford looked at the couple in the public gallery who had put in the sworn statements and told the woman she had made a false declaration.

"It was not a false declaration," she said.

"What I put in it is all I have to say."

Mr Woodford asked her why she nominated her husband as the driver and she said: "I thought he was driving the car on that day."

"You didn't check (with your husband) before filling out the statutory declaration?" he asked.

"Someone's having a go at someone here," he said.

"A sworn declaration, (there is) a seven-year punishment for filling out a false declaration.

"The DPP (Department of Public Prosecutions) is going to have to be involved. I don't take false declarations lightly."

Told that the woman's best recollection was that her husband was driving, Mr Woodford said: "You don't sign a sworn declaration unless you check.

"You knew darned well your husband was driving, he's said he can't recall doing it.

"Someone's putting in big fibs here. Someone's putting in a false declaration.

"I will have this matter put over for mention.

"I will have police make inquiries."

Adjourning the case to July 20, he said the couple might in that time recall who was driving.

"Filling out a false declaration is a very serious offence," he said.

Ms Manns told the court: "I'm not sure if (the couple) comprehend the seriousness of a declaration."

"You have no idea how much trouble you are in," she told the couple when the woman said she was not there to be "persecuted''.

The couple then left with Mr Gerlach.