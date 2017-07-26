Stake Muster claim on Saturday - take a TV star's advice

SLIM DUSTY DRIVE: Dianne Dimitrove and Rye McGinn set up camp on Slim Dusty Drive at the Muster grounds.

EARLY risers will have the advantage on Saturday when die-hard Muster fans brave an expected chilly morning to stake out their camping turf.

A Muster spokeswoman said the Muster "rope-off” would begin at 7am, giving fans a chance to get in early and secure their favourite campsite for the musical and social event of the year, and not just in Gympie region.

Just ask the Muster's new best celebrity friend, television personality Sam Pang.

Mr Pang, in case you did not know, is part of the panel on Channel Ten's celebrity quiz show, "Have You Been Paying Attention?”

And yes, we have (been paying attention), especially since Mr Pang started giving Gympie what seems to be a regular mention on the national TV show.

And The Gympie Times joined in the fun by mentioning him mentioning Gympie, in our own offbeat bits-and-pieces Behind the Mullock Heap column.

It seems Mr Pang has accepted our decision to name him "Gympie's unofficial Muster ambassador”.

And when this was brought to his attention on Monday night's episode, the Mullock Heap got its own mention. Official word from the Muster organisation yesterday is they are delighted to welcome Sam Pang to their legion of fans, and are very glad to know him in return.

"We're thrilled to have Sam on board as an unofficial ambassador,” a spokeswoman said, "and to add him to the ever growing list of volunteers, visitors and artists who know and love the event.

"With four short weeks until the festival kicks off, he's helping spread the word to the rest of Australia about what an iconic and unique experience the Muster provides in this wonderful part of the world.”

But back to camping, rope-off permits are available now and 300 have already been sold.