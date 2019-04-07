Stags buck Pelicans in heated thriller

Mary Valley Stags first home game for 2019 - Stags president and forward Tom Curran and players player for the second week in a row hooker Aaron Ditton.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was a game that had everything when the Mary Valley Stags hosted the Beachmere Pelicans, in what ended up a tight contest had the home side celebrate a narrow victory.

The Stags were lucky to get home with a 20-18 win but both sides were fired up for the occasion.

It was all one-sided in the first half, Stags were up 16-nil but things got heated right on the buzzer.

"They are a tough side and pretty big in the comp and we wanted to lift and so did they so it got a bit heated,” Stags captain Ryan Osborn said.

"He was already tackled and they came in with a late shot. We obviously don't like that sort of thing but we had to stand up for our fellow players.”

Two Pelicans players were sent off right on half-time but in the second-half Beachmere lifted and scored 18-points to nil.

"We had a talk at half-time and we changed our structure a little bit and we needed to lift but we came home with a win and were happy with our performance,” Osborn said.

"They (Pelicans) are a physical side, big boys and big bodies in the middle. We were trying to match them in the middle which was our game plan.”

A Pelicans player was stretchered off the field in the middle of the second half but the contest remained fierce until full-time.

Stags hooker Aaron Ditton was the players player for the second week in a row and has lifted the team.

"He picks up in and around the ruck and even the morale a bit too. He has gelled well with us boys and good to have that comradery,” Osborn said.

"We welcome any new player that we see and we have some newbies on the wing and it picks the team up.

Despite getting away with a win, the Stags will have some improvements to their right-hand-side attack when they take on Pomona/Cooran next Saturday.

"It will be a similar game plan to today and to try and roll through the middle. Pomona have some good players but we will try and keep it similar,” Osborn said.

"Our right side attack was a bit worse for wear but there is a mentality at training that we have to get used to the moving the ball around, being mobile.

"Our middle is really strong and our ball running is strong but it is our fringes that we need to work on. We can be a little hot and cold at times and that is something we need to work on at training.”