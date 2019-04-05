Stags aim for first home of the season

Rugby League: The Mary Valley Stags got off the mark last weekend recording their first win and will aim to back up a similar performance today.

The Stags travelled to Yandina in less than ideal conditions and won 16-nil.

"The game was a hard slog. The first 20 minutes was a bit of an arm wrestle and no one scoring,” Stags president Tom Curran said.

"Jesse Pascoe, Darcey Braden and Ryan Osborn (captain) scored. This is Ryan's first year as captain. He is one of the senior players and has played for the Stags for a long time.”

Two players were blooded to the side, hooker Aaron Ditton and Jesse Webber and senior player Herbert "Herbie” Henderson returned to the Stags to play his first game in nine years.

"Aaron is our new hooker, he moved up from New South Wales and was the man of the match,” Curran said.

"He has a good footy brain on him. Herbie is an enforcer, a bit unit and he basically picked up where he left off.

"There was a number of big lads in the Yandina side and he (Herbie) shut them guys down.”

With only six teams in the C-grade competition it will be a triple header at Jack Spicer Oval.

The first game will kick-off at 1pm and the Stags take on the Beachmere Pelicans at 4pm.