Staggering popularity of Gympie's property market revealed

Gympie's online property listings are attracting interest at three-times the state's average rate.

THE weather is not the only hot news in the region with new figures showing house hunters have a blistering interest in parts of the region.

Realestate.com data reveals online property listings are attracting more than three times the attention than is usual, and the rural areas are leading the way.

Kandanga and its surrounds are the most popular choices for house hunters on the website; Kandanga Creek listings attract 4471 views on average and those at Upper Kandanga are viewed more than 2700 times.

Listings at Kandanga itself attracted an average of 1061 views.

East Deep Creek is the third most popular place in the region, with 2425 views per property listing.

Bells Bridge and Calico Creek tie for fifth with 2272.

Properties at North Deep Creek, Lagoon Pocket, Mooloo and Canina also regularly attracted more than 2000 page views per listing.

Towards the coast interest in the market is less robust.

Online interest in houses at Rainbow Beach is 25 per cent lower than average, attracting 481 views per listing.

In the Mary Valley, Tuchekoi, Kenilworth, Brooloo and Amamoor all proved more popular than Imbil, where the average views per listing was less than 1000 - but still 55 per cent higher than the State average.

Properties at Tin Can Bay and at Cooloola Cove were in even less demand, averaging between 230-270 views.

It was a vastly different story for Gympie's units, though.

Here listings were viewed an average of 212 times, 43per cent lower than the State's rate of 369 views per page.

The coast's towns were again below the average.

Units at Rainbow Beach attracted only half as many views as the Queensland average; those in Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove were more popular, averaging about 225 views between them.

Southside units caught the most eyes, viewed an average of 330 times.