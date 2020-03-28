Staggering number of votes already cast

Voters line up at pre-poll yesterday. More than 13,000 Gympie residents cast their vote before today’s election.

Voters line up at pre-poll yesterday. More than 13,000 Gympie residents cast their vote before today’s election.

THE desire to dodge large crowds in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic has brought Gympie region voters out early in droves.

More than 12,985 voters had pre-polled for the election as of midday yesterday, a surge of more than 1000 on Thursday’s total.

With the pre-polling closing at 6pm yesterday, the number will be well clear of 13,000 – more than 34 per cent of the region’s 37,400 registered ­voters.

They are part of a massive surge in pre-polling across Queensland, where more than one million residents have hit polling booths early in an apparent attempt to avoid crowds today.

Pre-poll voters. Photo: Brett Wortman.

With today’s election moving ahead (despite significant opposition from members of the public and medical community) USC infection prevention expert Matt Mason urged voters to take care.

“It’s a combined community effort that’s required here,” Mr Mason said.

“We’re putting our health in the hands of other people.

“It’s like mates not letting mates drink and drive.”

Mr Mason said anyone considered at high risk – particularly those over 75 years of age people with chronic conditions – should stay home and vote by telephone.

He urged anyone not feeling well tomorrow to also stay home and vote by phone.

Phone voting can be done by calling 1300 912 782 to register and vote.

People who feel unwell or are at high risk of catching the coronavirus are encouraged to telephone vote instead. Generic stock-type photo.

People heading to the polls should remember to keep a 1.5m distance between themselves and other people at all times.

Other health advice, like washing your hands, coughing or sneezing into the crook of your elbow, and taking your own pen or pencil should be followed as well.

“And don’t touch your face,” Mr Mason said.

If someone does encroach within the 1.5m buffer, he said it was best to “politely ask them to stand back”.

“People will forget and there will be times during the day when it may be difficult,” he said – for example, if people are lined up on a narrow footpath.

“We have to be mindful.”

Voters are encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil for hygiene and safety. (AAP Image / Julian Andrews).

According to reports from Gympie’s pre-poll over the past two weeks at the Civic Centre, voters have been adhering to health regulations and guidelines with minimal hassle.

The Electoral Commission Queensland introduced several health changes last week in response to the pandemic.

These include providing hand sanitiser for voters where possible, extra cleaning of polling booth areas to ensure hard surfaces are regularly disinfected and the removal of the “how-to-vote” gauntlet of candidates in favour of static displays.

The ECQ has employed additional staff to help manage queues, and ensure high risk people are able to vote as swiftly as possible.

Polling booths are open from 8am-6m.

A full list of where you can vote can be found on Page 12.

The initial voting count starts from 6pm tonight and can be followed on The Gympie Times’ website.