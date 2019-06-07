Staggering figures reveal the sad story behind this photo

WHEN it comes to ending the region's homeless problem, even the basic proposals of finding homes and securing jobs have a time-worn problem at play.

"It's the chicken and the egg (dilemma),” long-time support worker Abbie Grant-Taylor said.

"What comes first?

"Do you do job training ... or do you get them into stable accommodation?

Nor are these the only factors at play in an "incredibly complex” issue which encompasses drugs, alcohol, trauma, domestic abuse, mental health and even personal choice.

Ms Grant-Taylor, who has more than two decades of experience in supporting the homeless, said there was one simple fact: the problem has gotten worse in Gympie.

She said between 2011 and 2016 the Australian Bureau of Statistics recorded a "significant jump” in the region's homelessness.

It now is 58 people per 10,000, well above the Queensland rate of 45.6.

It is the second-highest of the region's neighbouring council areas, behind only North Burnett's rate of 63.4.

Ms Grant-Taylor said there were many people in the Gympie region who were working to help, but that there was a gap which needed to be filled.

"There's nobody that looks at the overall picture,” she said.

"If it was easy to fix, it would've been fixed.”

Homelessness Week is held throughout the first week of August each year. Katarzyna Bialasiewicz

This includes helping them talk to real estate agents when housing options become available, or according to Jada Burns, help many navigate bureaucracy at the same time they were struggling with their mental health.

"They just can't deal with it,” MrsBurns said.

"I suffer with a chronic pain condition which comes with mental illness as well, so I can really understand when they say 'we go for our appointments but we just can't deal with it'.

"We need someone ... (that's) not just going to give (them) a piece of paper and say, 'go fill that out and bring it back'.”

Having spent the past five years cooking for, serving and otherwise generally supporting the region's homeless, she said there needed to be a shift in people's views.

"Too many people are too scared to offer, or we get the opposite - we get people going, 'we want to help, we want to come down',” and I say 'no ... it's not a sideshow',” she said.

"People come and are like, 'we want to see the homeless'.

"We've had knives pulled, we've had punch-ups, but if anyone was to start going on about them - they're like family to us.”

Financial support was another issue - trying to find funding for a food van or even to use one of Gympie's empty buildings.

Mrs Burns said businesses like Panini's and the Decks offered food, but for many things the money had to come from her own pocket.

"We had a couple of ladies we'd never met before ... they'd just been released from the watch-house ... the police said if you're out on the street tonight we'll lock you up,” she said.

"They have to have somewhere to stay.

"That can't happen.

"We've (she and her partner Lindsey) spent thousands and thousands.

"But we don't have it anymore to do it.

"It has to come from somewhere else.

"Things have to change.”