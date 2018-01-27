Stage set for one massive Gympie region event

SPEED: PD and Lachy Allan will compete in the Australian championships at Miva in March.

MOTORSPORT: For Gympie's Kawasaki factory riders PD and Lachy Allan, endurance riding is more than just a profession, it is a way of life.

PD, 21, and Lachy, 18, have spent the past six months training for the Australian Off-Road Championships which will be held at Miva Station in early March.

About 250 of Australia's best riders will converge on the challenging track and push for early season points when the first round of the series gets under way.

"It (Miva Station event), is challenging,” PD said.

"There is a lot of dust and rock.”

The Allans will be joined by another Gympie enduro star, Jemma Wilson, who rides for Yamaha.

All three have left no stone unturned in their preparation for this year's series with PD saying the training process had been "full on”.

"We have been doing personal training every day for the past five months, so there is a fair amount of training coming into it (Australian Off-Road Championships),” PD said.

"We are also riding about eight hours every Saturday and Sunday.

"You have to be fit for it.”

Formerly a Yamaha rider, PD has joined Lachy this season under the Kawasaki banner.

Both have just inked a new 12-month deal with the brand and are looking for top three finishes this year.

The 2018 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championships will be held at Miva Station on Saturday, March 10, and Sunday, March 11.