Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
19/05/2006 PIRATE: 04/04/2006 Pensioner with a walking stick in Saffron Walden, Essex, Britain, Apr 04, 2006. PicGraham/Barclay /Bloomberg/News - aged man frail disabled retirees generic situation
19/05/2006 PIRATE: 04/04/2006 Pensioner with a walking stick in Saffron Walden, Essex, Britain, Apr 04, 2006. PicGraham/Barclay /Bloomberg/News - aged man frail disabled retirees generic situation
Crime

Staff threatened with walking stick for drug stash

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
24th Mar 2020 11:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man who allegedly stole drugs from a Hyde Park chemist threatened staff with his walking stick before fleeing on a bicycle.

Townsville Police were called to Cate's Chemist on Charters Towers Rd about 3.50pm on Sunday to reports of an armed robbery.

Witnesses said a man entered the chemist and allegedly threatened staff with his walking crutch.

He allegedly got away with prescription medication and rode off on a silver bicycle along Charters Towers Rd.

The manager of the chemist said no staff were injured in the incident but did not wish to comment further.

A 48-year-old Hermit Park man was arrested yesterday morning and will appear at Townsville Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

crime queensland crime robbery thief

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Isolation bubble about to burst for cruise couple

        premium_icon Isolation bubble about to burst for cruise couple

        News ‘I’m feeling crook because of the reality, the slap in the face we are going to receive. From here, it’s getting more and more scary the closer we get’

        • 24th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
        Brutal virus impact: 'A million jobs lost overnight'

        Brutal virus impact: 'A million jobs lost overnight'

        Health Minister admits bungle in impact of shutdown

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        News Coronavirus community noticeboard: What you need to know

        73yo heart patient’s desperate plea to the people of Gympie

        premium_icon 73yo heart patient’s desperate plea to the people of Gympie

        News The man, who is awaiting major heart surgery, would have little chance of surviving...