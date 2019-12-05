Staff held up with 'homemade knife' in McDonald's heist

Police are searching for two armed men after the Glass House Mountains McDonald's was held up with a "homemade knife" and a baton early this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the offenders pulled up in a black Holden Commodore ute about 2.30am and one headed inside wearing a hoodie, concealing his face.

The man swung the baton at the front counter, causing it to chip, and demanded a sum of cash from staff members as he held them up with the knife.

A staff member emptied the contents of the till into a bag, which the QPS spokeswoman said added up to about $200, and the offenders fled the scene.

Beerwah Police officers this morning patrolled the area but could not find the offenders. CCTV will be reviewed as investigations continue.

Investigators traced the stolen number plates back to two cars at Wurtulla this morning, which also appeared to have had fuel siphoned. Photo: Ashley Carter Ashley Carter

The Commodore ute, which was believed to have been stolen, also had stolen number plates, which were traced to Piringa St at Wurtulla this morning.

Police attended the address and found two cars parked on the road with one plate each stolen. It appeared fuel was also siphoned from the cars..

Officers were running for fingerprints on the two cars and hoped it would lead them to the offenders.