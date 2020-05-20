Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.
Detectives have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.
Crime

Stabbing investigation: Police wish to speak with boy

Felicity Ripper
20th May 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.

Police will allege a 41-year-old man was stabbed at Kiamba just after 4pm on Monday.

Sunshine Coast detectives want to speak with the boy pictured, who is understood to have been travelling in a black BMW.

The sedan was located in Alexandra Headland on Tuesday.

The boy is described as caucasian, around 180cm tall, of an average build with black hair and brown eyes.

The teenager is also believed to be accompanied by a woman in her early 20s, who is described as of a dark complexion, around 165cm tall, of a thin build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen the pair is urged not to approach them and contact police.

kiamba police investigation stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: experience shows

        Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: experience shows

        Music ACHIEVING rich, detailed music in wireless earbuds is no easy feat. You need sound engineering expertise that spans decades, not years.

        Police say yet another car stolen from Gympie region home

        premium_icon Police say yet another car stolen from Gympie region home

        News The latest theft comes after three others around the region in the past week.

        Mine explosion victim identified, four still in hospital

        premium_icon Mine explosion victim identified, four still in hospital

        News Mine worker Turi Wiki released from hospital two weeks after incident

        ‘Impatient’ Gympie driver busted for tailgating

        premium_icon ‘Impatient’ Gympie driver busted for tailgating

        News Police caught the 26-year-old in action, and a costly fine was the result.