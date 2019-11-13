St Roger returns, ‘absurd’ Djoker stunned

Roger Federer is a heavenly 17-0 in the second round of the ATP Tour Finals.

ROGER Federer got back on track at the ATP Finals, beating Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Wednesday (AEST) for his first victory of the round-robin stage.

Federer lost his opening match to Dominic Thiem on Sunday but the six-time champion looked sharper against Berrettini, never dropping his serve and hitting 24 winners.

He is now a ridiculous 17-0, undefeated, across his career when playing in the second round of the ATP Tour Finals.

His incredible feat coincided with a stunning photo of the 38-year-old appearing to sit under a halo under the London O2 Arena's dome.

Federer has failed to reach the semi-finals only once in his previous 16 appearances, in 2008, but now still has to beat Novak Djokovic in his final group match on Friday to advance.

That will be the first meeting between Federer and Djokovic since their epic Wimbledon final in July, when the Swiss star missed two match points before losing 13-12 (3) in the fifth set.

The Swiss star said he's excited about the chance to avenge that Wimbledon defeat.

"Actually, it's good for me to play him again, and maybe that all helps to get a chance to get him back," Federer said.

"Maybe it took me a few days, couple weeks at most, to get over the Wimbledon loss.

"We'll find out, but I think it's all flushed away from my side. A lot of water has gone under the bridge since then."

Thiem ensured the Djokovic-Federer showdown would see the two legends competing for a place in the semi-finals after he locked up one spot with a stunning 6-7 6-3 7-6 victory over Djokovic on Wednesday.

After breaking Djokovic to love at 5-5 to give himself a chance to serve out the match in the third set, Thiem was broken and appeared a mess as he committed a series of errors to go down 0-3 in the third set tiebreak.

Against all the odds, he fought back to take the third set tiebreak 7-5.