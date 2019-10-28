St Pat’s top achievers take stage

THE spotlight was on more than two dozen of St patrick College’s top students last Friday night as they gathered to celebrate the school’s high achievers in 2019.

Bryn Jenkins took out the night’s top honours, named St Patrick’s Dux (the Brother Wynne Trophy) as well as laying claim to the Kevin Murphy Spirit of Rugby Award.

The Brother Wynne Trophy winner was joined by Taylah Jordan (Vocational Student of the Year), Ivy Dugdale (Excellence Award – Year 11) and Roscoe Wilsch (Excellence Award year 10), Samuel Jorgensen (who took home two crowns, the Eve Boyle Improvement Award and the Nathan O’Neill Diligence Award), Ethan Rogers (Calibre Group Excellence Award) and Amy Backhouse (Jobmatch Bursary Award) as this year’s academic achievers at the college.

Amelia Garner was named Middle School Sportswoman, and Jordan Brown won the Middle School Sportsman award.

The Junior Sportsman and Sportswoman were Samuel Denham and Lilli Finger, and the Emmanuel Vernados Sportsman and woman were Zeke O’Neill and Allie Salter.

Here are the other 2019 school award winners:

Sports awards

Brisbane Catholic Education Spirit of Sport: James Worthington

Cooloola Fitness Centre Junior All-Rounder Sportsperson: James Duggan

Cooloola Fitness Centre Senior All-rounder Sportsperson: Lachlan Dore

Kevin Murphy Spirit of Rugby Award: Bryn Jenkins

Spirit of Rugby – Female: Lakkari Mason

Dr P.V. Kenny Champion House: Rice

Cultural Awards

Kevin Murphy Cultural Trophy – Middle: Maria Adams

Kevin Murphy Cultural Trophy – Junior: Hannah Johnston

Kevin Murphy Cultural Trophy – Senior: Rose Cann

Leadership and Service Awards

ADF Long Tan Award – Year 10: Hannah Johnston

ADF Long Tan Award – Year 12: James Worthington

Neil Jones Award to SRC: Rose Cann

House Spirit Award – Chisholm: Matt Forrest

House Spirit Award – McAuley: Rachel Chubb

House Spirit Award – Horan: Camille Britten

House Spirit Award – Rice: Grace Dwyer

Merv King Environment: Shellie Joseph

The Gympie Lions Club Service Award – Junior: Connor Garrett

Gympie Regional Council Citizenship Bursary Award: Shellie Joseph

Mission Awards

Lions Spiritual Award – Middle: Maria Adams

Lions Spiritual Award – Junior: Jessica Laffey

Memorial Wilf Tobin Spiritual Award – Senior: Nicholas Laffey

All-Rounder Awards

Rotary International All Rounder – Senior: Bryn Jenkins

Caltex Best All Rounder: Rose Cann

USC Rise & Shine Award: Jorja Duggan

USC Rise & Shine Award: Roscoe Wilsch

Life of the College Awards

SRC Middle School Spirit Award: Bodhi Nielsen

SRC Junior School Spirit Award: Connor Garrett

Hon. F.I. Power Spirit of St Patrick’s: Lakkari Mason

Bryan Baker Memorial: Mackenzie Morgan

College Staff Award for Service to College: Mackenzie Morgan

Acting principal Tim Malone’s speech

Tonight we celebrate the ‘story of ‘us’ for 2019. And there is much to celebrate.

Each year begins with new members of our College community, with new students, parents, and staff, including our new Principal Mark Newton and Priests, Fr Adrian and Fr Dom. Each one of us brings to all the others a special gift – that of making our College the great place that it is. And each one of us has that potential – to make the day better for those around us. It is up to us to attempt that every day. And you will soon see this through the presentations, certificates and awards to follow.

Whilst 2019 has been a year of achievement, this only occurs where there is challenge and opportunity for growth. It could be argued that this year has been for teachers in all secondary schools, one of the more challenging years in decades as we transition from the OP to ATAR system for senior students.

A school of the College’s size has just about every teacher with a Year 11 or 12 class – often both. Considerable change management processes have been undertaken, and I hope that most parents and students would only have been passingly aware of the significant changes as they have been gradually introduced, not just to Year 11, but incrementally across the school. I would like to congratulate our teachers today as Queensland recognises World Teachers’ Day, as they have handled this change exceedingly well.

Just yesterday at a regional Principal’s conference, we shared this common story of change and hard work across the district. Thank you to the teachers of St Patrick’s College. I would also like to acknowledge the first teachers of our students – their parents and families. Thank you for your patience, understanding, support and partnership as we do our best in changing times.

2019 has also been a year of growth. Heading into 2020, we are expecting to see near 500 students walk through our gates – which means we are at our capacity of physical and space resources too.

Whilst this has its own challenges which we are adapting to meet, it does show that the community places value in what we do here, and I expect enrolments to remain strong as we continue our curriculum implementation, and adapt to emerging societal change.

Within all this, our students have excelled.

Tonight’s awards draw to our attention the efforts of our students in Academic, Sporting, Cultural and Mission pursuits. They also reflect the energy and dedication of the staff at the College and the support and guidance of their families, and the recognition and hope of our Gympie community generations past and present. This partnership and understanding is central to our success.

But to what do we look for when we define success? I believe that it happens when we fulfil our purpose. The purpose of our school is to help grow our youth towards their potential. One direction of this is that we are helping form the next generation of Engineers, Nurses, Plumbers, Electricians, Artists, Teachers, Researchers, Managers, Developers, and Carers – the list could go on. However we do this to encourage within them the realisation of the holistic fullness of their nature.

That they see the possibilities that lie ahead for their impact on the world. And that this is supported within the caring and inspiring tradition of our Church.

Observable points of success abound this year. Just a few are:

Being a top 25 school for Year 12 OP’s

Regional high results in NAPLAN, with strong year level improvement measures

Individual and team results in public speaking music and reading competitions

An exceptional vocational preparation course and employment outcomes

Excellent performance measures in ATAR readiness from our Teacher writing groups

District Swimming and Athletics team performances and selections

And continuing improvement and strong results and widespread participation in Rugby Union

But there is much more to this story of success. There is much more to being a well-rounded person. We have also seen our students participate in quality engagements with community events such as:

ANZAC Day and local charities,

help start monthly Youth Mass at our Parish,

take in Japanese visiting students,

volunteer at the Primary school and our tuckshop,

display our school during our Open Day,

include Year 6 students on our Founders Day,

make meaning within a vibrant and contemporary Easter pop music Liturgy … and so much more.

But there is even more to this story. Events, charity engagement and measurable success don’t happen in a community without a sense of shared identity and journey in the everyday. Whilst each school day is an ordinary day that can have its up’s and down’s, it is the total of these ordinary days that add up to something much bigger.

Each day that a student puts on their uniform, tries to understand a new idea, perseveres and develops resilience, volunteers to assist a teacher, or supports and lightens the day of their classmates, is a day that means something. It is a day when we say to each other in action that ‘I am with you, we are together in this journey of exploring and helping this wonderful world.’

So tonight, we don’t just recognise our own individual achievements. We applaud those around us who have done the same, we celebrate our togetherness, for by them doing their best, the total is multiplied. We become more than we can be alone, because if we let our light shine, and let this brighten the world of our neighbour, I am convinced that if we look at each other in this light, we may just see a glimpse of the image of God in our world.

I leave you now to see the success of our College, and see the light of our students shine for those around them.