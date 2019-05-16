Menu
St Pat's star student lives and breathes sport

by Donna Jones
16th May 2019 3:00 PM
YOUNG Kaitlyn Collyer admits she's very competitive, so what's most surprising about her winning the St Patrick's Middle School Sports award last year was that she was surprised.

"I was quite surprised because I don't just do one sport - I do a few others from cross country to athletics,” she said.

SPORTING STAR: St Patrick's College Star Student Kaitlyn Collyer, now in Year 9, won the Middle School Sports Star of the Year award last year.
It's not only on the field that the 14-year-old is competitive, she throws all she has at her classwork too and received recognition for academic achievement last year, finishing in the top three in her year.

However, the Year 9 student lives and breathes sport - especially hockey, which she "hooked into” at the tender age of four.

"Sport is a big part of my life. I'm usually playing or I've got something to do every day - so long as I still get a chance to play. It's hockey most days or I like to go to the gym with my hockey friends or just hanging at the hockey fields at the weekends,” she said.

As a member of the Gympie Hockey Club she loves match days but is also involved with the Youth and Women's Sunshine Coast competition.

In addition to hockey, she's represented Wide Bay in triathlon at the start of last year, and loves playing touch football and represents Gympie in cross country regularly.

She loves the rush of adrenalin during competition and said through her sporting endeavours she has made lots of good friends.

This year she has her sights squarely set on being in the running for St Patrick's College Junior Sports Star award which will recognise a Year 9 or 10 student, male or female, for their achievements this year in the sporting arena.

But looking further ahead, when asked if she would like to go to the Olympics or represent Australia one day, she had only two words to say on the subject.

"Wouldn't everyone?”

