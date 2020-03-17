St Patrick’s takes Youth of Year honours with Cooloola Gold

Contestants (from left) Gympie High's Tori Mullaly with St Patrick's College students Bridget Coyne, Roscoe Wilsch, and Oliver Buckley.

ST PATRICK’S College student Roscoe Wilsch is Cooloola Gold Lions Club’s Youth of the Year winner.

REVEALED: Gympie Lions Youth of the Year

Four students competed for the club title: Gympie State High School’s Tori Mullaly and Oliver Buckley, Roscoe and Bridget Coyne, of St Patrick’s College.

Public speaking winner Tori Mulally with Chris Anderson.

Cooloola Gold Lions Club’s Youth of the Year chairwoman Pat Bauer said all four students all did their families and schools proud.

Interviews were held at the Supporting Chemotherapy in Cooloola board room and the speeches were held during a dinner at Gunabul Homestead that evening.

Judges were retired teachers Maxine Wegner and Mal Stead and lawyer Chris Anderson.

Tori won the public speaking which consisted of two two-minute impromptu questions and a prepared speech.

Winner Roscoe Wilsch with Chairman of the judging panel Chris Anderson.

As overall winner, Roscoe went on to the zone final at Coolum, hosted by Coolum Beach Lions Club and Coolum Beach Lioness Club, where he represented the Cooloola club well without taking the step to the regional final.

“We look forward to holding another Youth of the Year program next year with increased participation,” Mrs Bauer said.

“We thank the schools and their staff for their participation and the parents for encouraging such wonderful young people.”

Lion Pat Bauer, Youth of the Year Chairman for Cooloola Gold Lions Club Branch