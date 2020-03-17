Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Contestants (from left) Gympie High's Tori Mullaly with St Patrick's College students Bridget Coyne, Roscoe Wilsch, and Oliver Buckley.
Contestants (from left) Gympie High's Tori Mullaly with St Patrick's College students Bridget Coyne, Roscoe Wilsch, and Oliver Buckley.
News

St Patrick’s takes Youth of Year honours with Cooloola Gold

Staff Writer
16th Mar 2020 11:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ST PATRICK’S College student Roscoe Wilsch is Cooloola Gold Lions Club’s Youth of the Year winner.

REVEALED: Gympie Lions Youth of the Year

Four students competed for the club title: Gympie State High School’s Tori Mullaly and Oliver Buckley, Roscoe and Bridget Coyne, of St Patrick’s College.

Public speaking winner Tori Mulally with Chris Anderson.
Public speaking winner Tori Mulally with Chris Anderson.

Cooloola Gold Lions Club’s Youth of the Year chairwoman Pat Bauer said all four students all did their families and schools proud.

Interviews were held at the Supporting Chemotherapy in Cooloola board room and the speeches were held during a dinner at Gunabul Homestead that evening.

Judges were retired teachers Maxine Wegner and Mal Stead and lawyer Chris Anderson.

Tori won the public speaking which consisted of two two-minute impromptu questions and a prepared speech.

Winner Roscoe Wilsch with Chairman of the judging panel Chris Anderson.
Winner Roscoe Wilsch with Chairman of the judging panel Chris Anderson.

As overall winner, Roscoe went on to the zone final at Coolum, hosted by Coolum Beach Lions Club and Coolum Beach Lioness Club, where he represented the Cooloola club well without taking the step to the regional final.

“We look forward to holding another Youth of the Year program next year with increased participation,” Mrs Bauer said.

“We thank the schools and their staff for their participation and the parents for encouraging such wonderful young people.”

Lion Pat Bauer, Youth of the Year Chairman for Cooloola Gold Lions Club Branch

gympie winners humans of gympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AT WHAT COST? They're saving our land but state barely helps

        premium_icon AT WHAT COST? They're saving our land but state barely helps

        Environment Garlone Moulin and Ian McMaster live at opposite ends of the state but are connected by a deep passion for Queensland’s natural heritage.

        Coronavirus special newsletter: All the latest in Qld

        Coronavirus special newsletter: All the latest in Qld

        Health Fury as British tourist defies isolation order to fly into island

        10 new Qld virus cases overnight

        premium_icon 10 new Qld virus cases overnight

        Health Queensland coronavirus cases jump to 78 overnight

        Gympie real estate agent wins industry award

        premium_icon Gympie real estate agent wins industry award

        News These Gympie real estate agents have been recognised by the Real Estate Institute...