Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Patrick's College, Shorncliffe.
St Patrick's College, Shorncliffe.
Education

Elite Queensland school in bid to bankrupt Coast parents

by Vanda Carson
6th Jun 2019 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND private Catholic school has applied to bankrupt parents for not paying their school fees.

The trustee of Edmund Rice Education Australia, trading as St Patricks College Shorncliffe, was in the Federal Circuit Court today where they asked the court if they could skip personal service of bankruptcy documents on Netta and Misi Pouniu, from Caloundra.

Court documents state that the pair were ordered to pay Edmund Rice Education Australia $24,225.35 by the Magistrates Court in Brisbane on September 11 last year.

READ: COUNCIL 'CONFUSED' OVER MANSION EXTENSION: BUILDER

READ: 'SCRAP PAID PARKING AROUND HOSPITAL': MP BLASTS COUNCIL

Court documents obtained by The Courier Mail state that the bankruptcy notices for Netta and Misi are both dated April 18.

Lawyer Brendan Long, from Celtic Legal in Toowong, asked Registrar Michael Buckingham if he would consent to him serving the pair via substituted service.

Registrar Buckingham dismissed the application telling Mr Long that Netta Pouniu could be served via email and Misi could be served at his work address in Burpengary, rather than his home address.

WANT MORE VALUE FROM YOUR SUBSCRIPTION? JOIN OUR EXCLUSIVE FACEBOOK GROUP HERE

More Stories

editors picks shorncliffe st patricks college

Top Stories

    Will the famous Rainbow Beach stairs message be no more?

    premium_icon Will the famous Rainbow Beach stairs message be no more?

    News A fight over painted stairs at Rainbow Beach has continued five months on since Gympie Regional Council were forced to take over in January.

    UPDATE: Wit-boooka sentence ends Gympie council fracas case

    premium_icon UPDATE: Wit-boooka sentence ends Gympie council fracas case

    News Protest allowed, but frustration 'no excuse' for violence: judge

    • 6th Jun 2019 2:30 PM
    Agents rejoice as record low tipped to boost Gympie market

    premium_icon Agents rejoice as record low tipped to boost Gympie market

    News "It's extremely exciting to see where it is heading,” one agent said

    IN COURT: The people who will front Gympie court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: The people who will front Gympie court today

    News Here is a list of those appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today.